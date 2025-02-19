If you take on the “Nature vs Nurture” side quest in Avowed before completing the “Ancient Soil” campaign mission, Amadio the Hermit will give you the chance to hear him out, followed by a choice of whether to attack or support his cause.

Allowing him to use his Xaurips to continue to wreck animancy farming equipment or putting an end to it will reward you with different loot at each decision’s base level. However, there are moral and game-affecting implications as well.

Should You Attack or Support the Hermit During Nature vs Nurture in Avowed?

When faced with the decision of what to do with Amadio the Hermit during the Nature vs Nurture quest in Avowed, killing him is the best option by far.

There are two pieces of unique gear available in Nature vs Nurture, both of which can be obtained by killing and/or making the right dialog choices. However, letting the Xaurips run free across Emerald Stair settlements will also impact the gameplay in the area as well.

What Happens if You Attack the Hermit?

Attacking the Hermit in Avowed’s Nature vs Nurture quest means you have to fight all of Amadio’s Xaurip soldiers, but you will be able to loot the useful and unique Wolf boots off Amadio’s corpse.

As you return to Dolina and Masco, the farmers, and report your success in completing the quest, you will be rewarded with the also-handy Ring of Pain Amplification. These farmlands of Emerald Stair will now remain Xaurip-free.

What Happens If You Support The Hermit?

Supporting Amadio the Hermit in Nature vs Nurture in Avowed means that will you next need to go back to the farmers and get the rangers to call off their patrols to let the Xaurips carry out their destruction uninterrupted.

Being honest with Dolina and Masco about your intentions means you get nothing from them, but lying about taking care of the Xaurips will have them give you the Ring of Pain Amplification anyway. As you go back to the Hermit to report, he will give you the aforementioned Wolf Boots instead of having to kill him for them.

The game-changing implication that definitely makes this the wrong choice is that after Ancient Soil, Xaurips will run amok in these areas, removing NPC quest-givers for some other side quests you may not have completed yet.

If you are a completionist who doesn’t like to leave any side content unfinished, you will be missing out on extra useful rewards from these lost quests as well.

Now that you know that you should attack the Hermit in Nature vs Nurture, find out how to save Fior mes Iverno from being burnt down in Avowed by completing an important hidden objective.

