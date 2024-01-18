Palworld is proving itself to be the cutest (and frankly addicting) survival-of-the-fittest adventure game out right now. The key to surviving and thriving each day on Palpagos comes down to not just catching Pals out in the wilds, or building the biggest base possible, but accruing enough Technology Points to do both those things and more. If you’re wondering exactly how they work, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide for how to use Technology Points in Palworld.

How to Get & Use Technology Points in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you progress your character through the wilds of Palworld, you’ll likely notice that each time you level up, you’ll automatically receive rewards in the form of Stat Points and Technology Points. While Stat Points are used to boost your character’s personal stats (e.g. – HP, Attack, Stamina, etc), Technology Points are used to unlock important new Technology crafting recipes.

The recipes themselves include just about everything that’s integral to survival, from Pal Spheres, to weapons, tools, armor, all the way up to housing, base defense, and resource production machines. The more recipes you unlock, the more reliable and formidable your base becomes, and you’ll be able to challenge the toughest Pals and bosses the game has to offer.

When it comes to using your accrued Technology Points, it’s actually very straightforward. Go to your character menu system, and at the top you’ll see a tab that says ‘Technology’. Scroll over to that, and you’ll see the entire tiered list (1-50) of unlockable Technology recipes available in the game.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Starting at Tier 1 are the most basic tools you need to start building your base in Palworld, such as a Primitive Workbench along with a Stone Axe (for gathering Wood and Fiber) and Pickaxe (gathering Paldium, Ores, and Stone). Most of the early recipes cost only 1-2 Technology Points, which will be indicated on the item thumbnail (see above).

You can see how many Technology Points you have available to use at any time at the bottom left corner of the Technology menu, next to your Ancient Technology Points. When you know what you want to unlock, simply click on the recipe thumbnail, and it’ll prompt you to confirm that you’d like to indeed unlock it. Once you have, the recipe will be free for you to craft with, provided you have the necessary materials.

Also, make note of which recipes are used where. Character-centric recipes (Pal Spheres, armor, weapons, materials, etc) are crafted at the Workbench, while Base-centric ones (housing, machines, etc) you pull up by simply hitting the ‘Build’ button (will show in the bottom left corner of your HUD) while in the vicinity of your base.

That concludes our guide for how to use Technology Points in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you like the Technology Point system. Which recipes do you feel are the most important?

Be sure to check out all of our other Palworld guides as Early Access continues, such as our list of the best starting Pals in the game, and a guide on how to buy and sell Pals.