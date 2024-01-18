Can You Use a Pal in Palworld Whose Level Is Higher Than Yours?

In Palworld, the Pals you can command depend on your experience. Sometimes, you’ll find one you really want but they’re stronger than you. In that case, is catching them really out of the question? And if you do get one whose level is higher than yours, does it really benefit you? Let’s look at whether you can use a Pal in Palworld whose level is higher than yours.

How The Level Requirement Works in Palworld

This is a common mechanic in creature raising games, where in order not to zip through all the content, you may not be able to access Pals stronger than you. For example, in Pokemon, a Pokemon that’s over a specific level ignores your commands if you don’t have a certain amount of gym badges. In Shin Megami Tensei, you can’t recruit Demons that are a higher level than you. The feature in Palworld is similar.

What Happens When You Recruit Higher Level Pals in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocket Pair

The game does allow you to recruit Pals stronger than you, but there’s a catch. Due to the Level Sync feature, any Pal you manage to capture of a higher level will only obey you once you’re one level lower than theirs.

Also don’t forget if you’re on the high difficulty setting, units can be permanently killed. Therefore, it’s counterproductive to waste time and resources trying to get a stronger Pal when you really won’t benefit from it at all.

What you will benefit from, though, is catching Pals within your level, and there are plenty in the game for you to find! Be sure to check out our full Palworld bestiary to narrow down the perfect partner for you.