Palworld Difficulty Settings Explained & How to Change

Palworld is up and running! There are still many things yet to discover about the game, but getting to grips with the basics is vital in this latest Pokemon-inspired game. Here is our guide on all difficulty settings in Palworld and how to change it in-game.

All Difficulty Levels in Palworld

Pocketpair, who are the creators of Palworld, have added four options when setting the level of difficulty in Palworld. They are:

Casual

Normal

Hard

Custom

If you are new to survival games and just want to enjoy a relaxing life with your Pals on the Palpagos Islands, then Casual difficulty setting is the right choice for you. With this setting, Pals are easier to catch, you gain more EXP, and you gather resources and incubate eggs faster.

Also, with the Casual difficulty level in Palworld, battles are much easier and there are no penalties when you die in the game.

For survival game regulars, who want to take on the challenge of survival on Palpagos Islands, Normal difficulty setting is the right fit.

With the Normal difficulty setting, you will get a standard game balance. Also, upon death, all equipment and material items are dropped on the spot.

Survival game veterans should choose the Hard difficulty setting. While playing on a hard level, you’ll encounter ferocious wild Pals, as well as the unforgiving elements of Palpagos Islands.

Pals are harder to catch, you gain less EXP, and gathering of resources and incubating eggs take longer. The players on this difficulty setting take more damage and deal less. After death, all items and Pals are dropped on the spot.

If none of the difficulty settings listed above suit your preferences, there is also a Custom difficulty setting. It gives you the option to set every aspect of the game the way you want.

In case this difficulty setting is your choice, make sure you click the Custom Settings option, where you can set all of the in-game parameters, such as Day Time Speed, EXP Rate, and Pal Capture Rate just the way you want.

There is a large number of parameters you can set in the Custom difficulty setting. Besides the ones mentioned above, there are also settings like the Death Penalty, the Max number of guilds, enabling of Raid events, etc.

That’s all there is to know about the difficulty settings in Palworld. Our advice for you is to assess your abilities, decide if you want to simply enjoy the game or if you want it to be a challenge, and accordingly decide at which level of difficulty you want to play.