As you travel around the Palworld map, you will undoubtedly pick up colorful eggs to take back to base for incubation. Each of these eggs contains a new Pal and the type of egg determines which Pal you will hatch! Read on to find out about every possible new Pal ready to hatch in our Palworld Egg Hatch list.

All Palworld Egg Types

There are nine egg types in Palworld, and each comes in either Normal, Large, Huge, or Giant sizes. The egg type determines the Pal type and the size corresponds, unsurprisingly, to the Pal size. All of these eggs, no matter their type or size, can be hatched using an Egg Incubator. The only difference is the time they take to hatch: the larger the egg, the longer it takes to incubate! These eggs can be discovered randomly in the world or laid by a breeding pair.

Common Egg

The Common egg is pink and white striped and will hatch Neutral Pals. This egg can come in Normal or Large sizes. Normal Common eggs hatch Pals such as Ribbuny, Galeclaw, Tocotoco, Direhowl Pals. The Large Common eggs can hatch Loveander, Grintale, Gorirant, and Eikthyrdeer among others.

These eggs can be found in random spots and usually in grassy areas. The Common egg is the one you are most likely to come across as you travel along flat ground or around trees. The Common egg is also the only egg produced by breeding two different species of Pal!

Verdant Egg

The Verdant egg is green with zig-zag stripes and will hatch Grass Pals. This egg can come in Normal, Large or Huge sizes. Normal Verdant eggs hatch Pals such as Flopie, Caprity, Beegarde, and Gumoss. The Large Verdant eggs can hatch Broncherry, and Dinossom, while the Huge Verdant eggs give you the chance of hatching Verdash, Elizabee, and other large Grass Pals.

Keep an eye out for this Verdant egg as you explore forests and grasslands. Eggs randomly spawn in their nests, but you are bound to come across one soon. Central areas full of trees usually have one or two Verdant eggs lying around.

Electric Egg

The Electric egg is yellow with black lightning bolts and will hatch Electric Pals. This egg can come in Normal or Large sizes. Normal Electric eggs hatch Pals such as Beakon, Dazzi, and Jolthog. The Large Electric eggs can hatch Univolt, Sparkit, and Rayhound.

Try to find these sparky Electric eggs at the northern edges of the desert area. Make sure you take your heat-proof clothing! You never know what Electric Pals have left lying around, and you are sure to find an Electric egg or two.

Damp Egg

The Damp egg is a swirly blue design and will hatch Water Pals. This egg can come in Normal or Large sizes. Normal Damp eggs hatch Pals such as Celaray, Pengullet, and Gobfin. The Large Damp eggs can hatch Pengullet, Surfent, and Relaxaurus.

Damp eggs require wet climates! You can find these eggs wherever Water Pals live; try the coastal cliffs and lakes around Palworld.

Frozen Egg

The Frozen egg is an icy blue with a snowflake design and will hatch Ice Pals. This egg can come in Normal or Large sizes. Normal Frozen eggs hatch Pals such as Chillet, Swee, and Reindriz. The Large Frozen eggs can hatch Wumpo, Vanwyrm Cryst, and Sweepa.

The colder the area, the more likely you will find a Frozen egg! Cold coastal areas are a great place to start, especially if there are Frozen Pals lurking nearby.

Rocky Egg

The Rocky egg is an earthy brown with a dark pattern and will hatch Ground Pals. This egg can come in Normal or Large sizes. Normal Rocky eggs hatch Pals such as Dumud, Fuddler, and Gumoss. The Large Rocky eggs can hatch Warsect, Rushoar, and Menasting.

Rocky eggs like dirty areas and can be found nestled in the ground. Wherever you capture Ground Pals, that is where you will find your Rocky eggs!

Dark Egg

The Dark egg is a dark purple with a pink swirl and will hatch Dark Pals. This egg can come in Normal or Large sizes. Normal Dark eggs hatch Pals such as Daedream, Loupmoon, and Mau. The Large Dark eggs can hatch Nox, Felbat, and Shadowbeak.

Find these mysterious Dark eggs in hotter climates and usually on cliffsides. Where you find Dark Pals, you are bound to find a Dark egg!

Scorching Egg

The Scorching egg is an orange-red egg with a yellow flame design and will hatch Fire Pals. This egg can come in Normal or Large sizes. Normal Scorching eggs hatch Pals such as Arsox, Bushi, and Foxparks. The Large Scorching eggs can hatch Wixen, Suzaku, and Rooby among others.

Scorching eggs should be easy to find in hotter areas of Palworld. If you see flame-tailed Pals you may also discover a Scorching egg hiding in the bushes! One place we love to look is to the very east of the Palworld map.

Dragon Egg

The Dragon egg is a fancy pink and black striped egg that will hatch Dragon Pals. This egg can come in Normal, Large or Giant sizes. Normal Dragon eggs hatch Pals such as Astegon and Chillet. The Large Dragon eggs can hatch Orserk and Dinossom, while the Giant Dragon eggs may contain a Relaxaurus!

Dragon eggs are hard to find but search up high on hills and cliffs where Dragon type Pals live. Keep searching volcanic places for a volcanic egg! Failing that you could always capture a couple of Dragon types and breed them instead!

We will keep you updated on any changes or repeated locations as we discover every egg type in Palworld.