Elizabee Boss Location & How to Beat It in Palworld

Palworld is the most refreshing game we had in a while, and the boss fights are a big part of that. Around level 30, you’ll encounter a bee queen, Elizabee. So, we collected a few tips you should use to find and defeat Elizabee in Palworld, and save you some nerves you’ll be needing for the next few Palworld bosses.

Elizabee Boss Location in Palworld

Elizabee is a level 31 Palworld boss, and you’ll find its location on the island north of the area where you encounter Elphidran and Petallia. If you haven’t found either of those bosses yet, the image below should help you. It shows where Elizabee is on the map.

To get to her, you’ll need first to reach the Devout’s Mineshaft. It’s on the shore southeast of the boss. Also, there is an encampment just outside the shaft with a couple of level 17-18 enemies who shouldn’t pose a problem.

Once you enter the shaft, keep going through the cavern system until you reach a very dark area. That’s where Elizabee’s nest is and where the boss fight takes place. If you are not level 35+, I recommend you take the best gear and pals you have to the Elizabee fight, as it’s one of the toughest bosses you’ll challenge at this point in Palworld.

How to Beat Elizabee Boss in Palworld

Once you enter the boss room, don’t aggro Elizabee just yet. Her minions are gonna be your main adversary in this fight, so get in a position from which you can deal good opening damage to them, preferably focusing on a couple of them soon afterward.

These minions have long-range, high-speed attacks that deal moderate damage and can even latch onto you and detonate. Therefore, try to take them down one by one while keeping an eye on the ones that jump on you. Dodge rolling at the last second of the bomb timer will let you survive the blasts.

Once you’ve dealt with her minions, Elizabee will turn into one mediocre Palworld boss at best. If you keep your distance, her Tornado attacks won’t reach you, and you can focus on the others. I found her green vine ability to be the most annoying, as it slows you down and allows her to land her poke more easily.

Can You Capture Elizabee?

The first time I fought Elizabee in Palworld, I managed to capture her with a Mega Sphere. However, it’s always best to use a Giga one if you have one. The chances aren’t that great otherwise, and I also did it with her on extremely low HP, which gave me quite an advantage.

That sums up everything you need to know on where Elizabee's location is and how to fight her in Palworld.