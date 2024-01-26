If you wander too far in Palworld you may just encounter Pal who are more aggressive and powerful than you can handle! This map can help you navigate the dangerous territories, and show you where powerful Pals are hiding out. Scroll on to find a complete Palworld Area Level Zone Map.

Complete Pal Level Area Map

Pals come in all shapes, sizes, and power levels. As you journey across the mysterious lands you will eventually encounter them all. We don’t recommend trying to battle and capture Pals that are a higher level than you. That is a surefire way to meet a grisly end!

The Palworld map is divided up into sections, each home to a different level range and type of Pal. To stop you from walking into the wrong place we have every area marked up in the image below.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The areas which are perfect for early exploration also have respawn points. You should naturally make your way from lower level sections to the places frequented by more powerful Pals as you explore. There is also a range of different environments which support the various Pal elemental types: Neutral, Grass, Ground, Fire, Electric, Water, Ice, Dragon, and Dark.

You are more likely to find a Fire type Pal in the volcanic areas of the map, for instance, with a few scattered in warm coastal areas. You can find Legendary Pals in the difficult-to-access outskirts of the mountains and volcanic spots.

If you are searching for particular Pals, you should check to make sure you are a high enough level to face the Pals who live there. It is also important to be fully kitted out with the right clothing, weapons, and strong and healthy Pals. Once you reach a high enough level to start exploring the volcanic or icy mountains you can only survive if you wear level three heat or cold resistant armor.

With our map you will be able to safely explore without getting into too much trouble! For more help and tips including finding Pals for kindling, lumbering, or transportation, check out more guides below.