In Palworld there is no need to do any heavy lifting by yourself! You can assign Pals to transport resources from the workspaces to storage and save you the effort. Read on the find out which are the best Transportation Pals in Palworld.

Best Pals for Transportation in Palworld

The best Pals to assign to Transportation are Helzephyr, Wumpo, Wumpo Botan, and Mossanda.

Helzephyr, although they are level 3 Transportation, are a great choice as their sole job skill is Transportation. This means they won’t get distracted by any other task and will focus just on heaving resources from a work area to storage. The Wumpos are both level 4 so they will carry more but they may get distracted by Lumbering, Cooling (Wumbo), Planting (Wumbo Botan), and Handiwork too.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In the early days of playing Palworld, you will most likely not have access to these larger high-level Pals so your best choices would be Pengullet, Cattiva, and Lamball for all your low-level Transportation needs.

All Transportation Pals

Transportation is as described. Pals will transport goods from one area to another, placing the resources in storage and food baskets wherever available. Food resources are automatically placed into a Feed Box where the Pals go to eat so you will want to check occasionally in case they have moved items there you would rather save for recipes.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Here are all of the Pals you can use for Transportation:

Wumpo – level 4

Wumpo Botan – level 4

Mossanda – level 3

Mossanda Lux – level 3

Gorirat – level 3

Vanwyrm – level 3

Vanwyrm Cryst – level 3

Beakon – level 3

Ragnahawk – level 3

Warsect – level 3

Quivern – level 3

Helzephyr – level 3

Grizzbolt – level 3

Faleris – level 3

Orserk – level 3

Penking – level 2

Hangyu – level 2

Hangyu Cryst – level 2

Incineram – level 2

Incineram Noct – level 2

Robinquill – level 2

Robinquill Terra – level 2

Beegarde – level 2

Tombat – level 2

Bushi – level 2

Loveander – level 2

Wixen – level 2

Katress – level 2

Verdash – level 2

Anubis – level 2

Lamball – level 1

Cattiva – level 1

Fuak – level 1

Sparkit – level 1

Tanzee – level 1

Pengullet – level 1

Depresso – level 1

Daedream – level 1

Fuddler – level 1

Killamari – level 1

Celaray – level 1

Bristla – level 1

Flopie – level 1

Gobfin – level 1

Gobfin Ignis – level 1

Ribbunny – level 1

Dumud – level 1

Leezpunk – level 1

Leezpunk Ignis – level 1

Dazzi – level 1

Lunaris – level 1

Flambelle – level 1

Vaelet – level 1

Relaxaurus – level 1

Relaxaurus Lux – level 1

Petallia – level 1

Those are every Pal you can use for this assignment! For more more hints and tips on how to build a great base check out more Palworld guides in the list below.