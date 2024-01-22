How to Catch Anubis in Palworld

During your journey through Palworld, you’ll find all sorts of Pals with different strengths and purposes. Pals can be very useful allies in tough and challenging fights. Here is our guide on how to catch and use Anubis in Palworld.

Where To Find Anubis in Palworld

Finding Anubis is one of the trickier tasks in Palworld. To find it, you have to go to the area in the far northeast of the starting area in Palworld. Just look for a sandy region and head in that direction.

Since you’ll find yourself in the desert, the danger of sandstorms is always lurking. So always keep an eye on your surroundings, since a single sandstorm can ruin your entire quest to locate and defeat Anubis. Make sure you’ve got heat-resistant armor equipped!

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

How To Get Anubis in Palworld

Anubis is one of the most powerful allies you can get in Palworld. With its abilities and a wide range of attacks, it can seriously damage and weaken basically any enemy you encounter in the game. But first, you have to defeat Anubis to make it your ally.

What you need to know before you even try to catch it is that Anubis is a Level 47 Pal. So going into a fight with it before you and your Pals in Paldeck reach that level isn’t such a smart idea.

Make sure you’re well equipped for a tough battle, assemble your best Pal Spheres, and do every update that is available to you before engaging in a fight with Anubis. The best option to equip yourself is a Legendary Sphere, available after Level 44.

How To Fight Anubis in Palworld

If you want to ensure help from the mighty Anubis, you will have to fight one of the toughest opponents in Palworld. Our advice is not to fight it unless you have firearms in your arsenal, because guns will make your life much easier. You can fight Anubis with a bow too, but it will be very hard to bring it down.

Keep your distance from Anubis to avoid its extremely powerful attacks. Since it is a Ground Pal, bring with you the most powerful Grass Pals you have, and let them weaken Anubis first before you strike.

When you weaken it and bring its health bar to a low level, withdraw your Pals and finish Anubis off by yourself. Just before you come to a point where you can deliver the final blow, bring out your Pal Sphere and capture Anubis.

After you emerge victorious, the strongest ally Pal in Palworld is all yours. It can later help you overcome any obstacle and defeat any enemy that comes your way. Also, keep in mind that defeating Anubis is quite a task, so don’t get too frustrated if you end up being killed several times. Be patient and eventually, you’ll subdue Anubis for good.

That’s all for this guide! For more, read up on how to hatch eggs faster in Palworld, plus how to farm Bones in the game.