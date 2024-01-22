How to Use Meat Cleaver & Butcher Pals in Palworld

Picture this: you are lost in the wilderness and on the brink of starvation. There is no food in your pack and you are starting to eye up your delicious-looking Pals. It looks like something drastic will have to take place. Find out below how to butcher your Pals with a Meat Cleaver in Palworld.

How to Butcher a Pal with a Meat Cleaver in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To have the option of butchering your Pals you need to include a Meat Cleaver in your Weapons slot. The Meat Cleaver is unlocked using Technology Points at level 12 and then crafted at your Workbench using Ingot, Wood, and Stone. You only need one Meat Cleaver in your inventory and if it becomes damaged you can repair it at a Repair Bench.

Place your Meat Cleaver in a handheld weapon slot, ready for use. Once you feel the need to butcher one of your Pals, you can equip the Meat Cleaver and approach the Pal. Open the Pal Menu and where it usually says ‘Pet’, it will now say ‘Butcher‘. Selecting this option will start the process and you will be left with the resources that Pal would usually drop.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You can only butcher Pals in your Party. If you want to get rid of a Pal, then use your Palbox to move them into your Party first. Remember: once you do this to a Pal they can never return, so only do this when you are desperate or you are sure you don’t need them in your Palbox.

Before you start butchering your Pals, make sure you know what resources they drop. If you are starving, it is no good killing a Pal who won’t even drop something for you to eat!

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Now you know the process of butchering Pals, you will never go hungry while out exploring! For more hints and tips on how to stay alive in Palworld, we have more helpful guides in the list below including how to farm delicious honey and which Pals are best for planting jobs.