How to Farm Wood in Palworld

Wood is one of the core materials in Palworld, and is used for crafting almost everything you’ll need to continue surviving and building up your base. For this reason, knowing how to maintain a steady supply of Wood during your playthrough is very important. Luckily, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to know about how you can quickly farm wood in Palworld.

Farming Wood Quickly in Palworld

In Palworld, Wood is obtained at first by crafting an Axe and swinging at trees around the map to build up this material, usually earning +1 Wood every two to three swings. However, this can be rather repetitive and time-consuming, which ultimately slows down gameplay when it comes to other tasks. Thankfully, there is a way to effortlessly farm mass amounts of Wood without so much as having to lift a finger.

At first, you’ll need to stick it out for a while and keep swinging those trees until you raise your Base to level 7. Upon reaching this level, you will uncover an item in the Technology Menu named the Logging Site, which can be unlocked for you to build by spending the required amount of Technology Points. Ensure you do this as a priority upon reaching Level 7, as otherwise, you’ll have to wait until you further level to gain more Technology Points.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you’ve unlocked the Logging Site, you’ll need to gather the required resources to build it, which consists of 50 Wood, 20 Stone, and 10 Paldium Fragments. Once you’ve gained these Materials, go ahead and build your Logging Site.

Once this is complete, you’re ready to get to business. All you’ll need now is a Pal (or more) with the Lumbering Skill, as this allows them to work in the Logging Site. If you’re stuck for a choice here, Lifmunk is a common Pal equipped with this Skill that can be found near the starting areas.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You can also send multiple Pals with this Skill to your Base to generate the wood even quicker, which makes things ridiculously easy. Now you can run around and do whatever it is you need to do from exploring to battling or even taking on bosses. Simply return home to your Logging Site, and there will be a stack of Wood for you to collect!

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

That’s it for how to farm Wood quickly in Palworld. For more helpful guides to assist you on your journey, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a range of topics to point you in the right direction, such as 10 things to do first once you’ve got started in the game.