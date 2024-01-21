Best Planting Pals in Palworld

Pals can be assigned to various jobs in Palworld, which is great news if you find some tasks tedious! Sowing seeds can be pretty dull, so handing the job over to a Pal is a great idea. Find out below which are the best Pals for Planting jobs in Palworld!

Planting Pals in Palworld

When you start to develop your base, one of the first things to do is to build Plantations. There are two different plantations to cultivate on your farm: Berry and Wheat. Growing these crops is important for food production, but the act of sowing seeds and then watering and harvesting crops is incredibly boring. This is where your grass element Pals can help!

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

There are 22 grass type Pals in Palworld and any one of them can perform Planting tasks:

Lifmunk

Tanzee

Gumoss

Flopie

Bristla

Mossanda

Caprity

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

Robinquill Terra

Beedarde

Elizabee

Dinossom

Verdash

Vaelet

Broncherry

Broncherry Aqua

Petallia

Mammorest

Wumpo Botan

Warsect

Lyleen

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

When you first start out and have just begun to build your base you will probably only have access to low-level Grass types. This is fine and honestly still really helps with the production of Berries and Wheat. Anything that leaves the tedious tasks to the Pals is perfect!

Best Planting Pals

The best Pal for Planting assignments is Lyleen as they have level 4 Planting. This high level makes them super speedy farmers! Lyleen is also a level 3 gatherer, so this makes her perfect for any Berry or Wheat Plantation. When there is no farming to do, Lyleen can also pop off to work on producing Medicine.

The next best Pals to have to work at Plantations would be any level 3 Planter such as Petallia and Broncherry. Petallia is an all-round good Pal to have on base for Handiwork, Medicine, Transporting and Gathering skills too. Broncherry only has Planting as a work skill so they would not be my first choice.

