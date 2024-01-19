One of the earliest things you’ll do in Palworld is to knock out and ragdoll many a Pal for food and resources. However, do they die from that? What about after they become your personal Pals? Today, we’re asking the question: can Pals die in Palworld?

Palworld Pal Death, Explained

When first beginning your adventure in Palworld, you will likely beat a few fluffy sheep or chicken into submission for eggs, meat, and mutton. Even though their end in those moments is rather cute with exaggerated ragdoll effects, the fact you’re getting meat from them suggests a definitive level of death. However, what about when said Pals become your own to use and whose company becomes yours to enjoy and employ?

That’s when things change a bit. When a Pal enters your employ and joins your party they can certainly be hurt and incapacitated in combat. Beyond that, Pals can’t die in the traditional sense, because all you need to do to revive your Pal is bring them to, and put them into, your Palbox. From there, it will only take 10 minutes to revive your Pal followed by a short period of your Pal generally healing over time as long as they aren’t starving. If your Pals keep going down, you can always upgrade them.

Image Source: Pocketpair

But what happens when you die? Can you lose your Pals then? Thankfully, no. Depending on your server settings you may lose nothing when you die, or you may lose your entire inventory and your currently equipped Pals. But with that said, all you have to do is return to where you died and easily pick them back up and they won’t know the difference. You can even die on your way to pick them up and your Pals will remain for you, waiting for your return.

The only real way to permanently ‘sacrifice’ your Pals in a sense that could be equal to death is through the infusion window of the Pal Essence Condenser. This handy ancient technological device allows you to take multiple copies of the same Pal and turn them into an essence that boosts the remaining Pal of the same type. Not only do you get to slim down your roster of many Pals, but the one left remaining will have higher HP, attack, defense, and even skill levels. You can also release your Pals, but they’re still technically alive.

So, no, Pals can’t technically die in the traditional sense through combat or your own death. But through sacrifice, much can be accomplished, and they will be grateful for it.