How To Eat and Find Food in Palworld

The latest Pokemon-inspired game called Palworld is a survival game and as such, the rules and surroundings in the game are not any different from other survival games. Here is our guide on how to eat and where to find food in Palworld.

Where To Find Food in Palworld

Food is no different from other in-game items in Palworld in terms of location. It spawns all over the map. You can simply pick the food up from the ground by coming near it and pressing the F button on your keyboard.

Once you do that, the food will be stored in your Palworld inventory and you can eat it whenever you want. There are all sorts of food all around the open world, such as eggs, bread, chicken, and other types of meat. They all have different nutritious values and boost your HP more or less. However, some food that you can’t instantly eat will require cooking.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

How to Eat Food in Palworld

Keeping your Palworld character full-fed is of equal importance as taking care that your Pals are not hungry. The hunger level of your character depends on the activities you engage in. There are two levels of hunger in Palworld.

Hungry

Starving

Also, if your character is hungry and you do nothing to give them food, your HP will wear out faster and you will lose much more energy as time passes. So our advice is to keep track of it during the entire game. If you leave your character starving for long, death is inevitable.

When your character is craving food in Palworld, you will get a warning on the screen saying “Hungry” or “Starving”. Then it’s time to react. To eat, go to your Inventory, find the food you want to eat, and right-click on it. You will then be prompted which character you want to feed.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you have, for example, 10 Eggs in your Inventory, don’t worry. You won’t have to eat them all at once. When you set your cursor over the desired piece of food, you get the option of choosing how many of the item you want to eat. You can even eat half of the piece of food.

We’ve also noticed that there are situations in Palworld in which your character gets hungry faster. For example, if you swim from one shore to another, no matter the distance, you’ll almost always get the warning that the in-game character is in need of some food.

That’s all you need to know about food and eating in Palworld. Simply make sure that a certain amount of food is always stocked in your Inventory and deal with hunger as soon as possible, to avoid unnecessary loss of HP, stamina, and more.