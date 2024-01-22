Every survivalist gamer knows the troubles of a loaded inventory, especially during the beginning stages of a save. So, if you want to improve your unit, here are the best storage items in Palworld.

What Are the Best Storage Items in Palworld?

To get the most out of your inventory, you can unlock the following building recipes in Palworld:

Refined Metal Chest

Storage Container Set

Refrigerator

Metal Chest

Antique Wardrobe

Although the first three selections are a part of the game’s later stages, they are well worth the grind. The Level 39 Refined Metal Chest proves to be the most valuable, with upward of 40 slots. Like most storage items, Transporting Pals will also automatically place items inside it.

Another storage option that’s considered one of the best is the Storage Container Set. However, it’ll be a while until you reach its Level 32 rank, along with its 100 Ingot requirement. There’s still a few inventory items that you can earn during the early stages, primarily with the Metal Chest.

Beginner players should get this item immediately, since it beats many of the early wooden materials. It can be unlocked at Level 16, providing you with a substantial amount of space for your gear and resources.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

But if you’re looking for something more stylish, the Antique Wardrobe can be an excellent alternative. Nevertheless, it does have a drawback of four fewer slots than the Metal Chest. It is still better than some of the other wood-based recipes, which are more so for decorative purposes than actual storage.

Lastly, the Refrigerator can help you with food inventory by keeping your meals from rotting. It’s best to assign an Ice Pal to it so you don’t always have to keep track of your time-limited dishes.

That does it for our guide on the best storage items in Palworld.