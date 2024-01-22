Why perform the handiwork yourself when you can hire someone for the job? A lot of Pals are happy to craft items for you, and they can get the work done quicker! Let’s find out which are the best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld.

Best Handiwork Pal in Palworld

The best Pal to assign to Handiwork jobs is any at level 3 or above. Anubis has the highest Handiwork level ,and has high levels in Mining and Transporting. This makes it one of the best Pals to have working on your base. It can mine the stone quickly, transport it to chests, and craft any item at record speed! You can find Anubis at the location shown in the map below.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

If you are not quite ready to capture an Anubis, then any level 2 or 3 Pal will do just fine. In the very early stages, you will find that even having a level 1 Pengullet or level 2 Penking helping out saves you a lot of time! Loupmoon is the only Pal to have Handiwork as their sole work skill. If you want a Pal to focus solely on crafting and building then assigning Loupmoons would be a good idea.

All Handiwork Pals in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Handiwork covers the building of structures and the crafting of items on workbenches and factories. Any Pal with the Handiwork skill attribute can be assigned to a job at any one of those work areas within your base.

Handiwork Pals also automatically go to work on building structures as soon as you place them down. You will see who is about to work on that structure or workbench by looking for their icon when it appears in the information pop-up.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Many Pals are faster at crafting than you are, especially if they have a high Handiwork level. The following Pals have the Handiwork ability:

Anubis – level 4

Lunaris – level 3

Wixen – level 3

Verdash – level 3

Lyleen Noct – level 3

Lyleen – level 3

Penking – level 2

Mossanda – level 2

Mossanda Lux – level 2

Incineram – level 2

Incineram Noct – level 2

Loupmoon – level 2

Robinquill – level 2

Robinquill Terra – level 2

Elizabee – level 2

Loveander – level 2

Katress – level 2

Petallia – level 2

Wumpo – level 2

Wumpo Botan – level 2

Grizzbolt – level 2

Orserk – level 2

Lifmunk – level 1

Fuack – level 1

Sparkit – level 1

Tanzee – level 1

Pengullet – level 1

Daedream – level 1

Fuddler – level 1

Bristla – level 1

Gobfin – level 1

Gobfin Ignis – level 1

Hangyu – level 1

Hangy Cryst – level 1

Ribunny – level 1

Leezpunk – level 1

Leezpunk Ignis – level 1

Gorirat – level 1

Beegarde – level 1

Flambelle – level 1

Bushi – level 1

Cryolinx – level 1

Warsect – level 1

Quivern – level 1

Astegon – level 1

Those are all of the Handiwork Pals available to work on your base! If you need help deciding who to assign to lumbering or planting jobs then check out more of our Palworld guides.