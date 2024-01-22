How to Get & Use Skill Fruit in Palworld

Palpagos Island is a mysterious and magical location that features many strange items and mechanisms. Among them are Skill Fruits, which you may stumble upon on your journey in Palworld.

Palworld Skill Fruit Locations

You can obtain Skill Fruits from numerous magical glowing blue trees that grow on various spots on Palpagos Island. These plants are very sturdy and cannot be destroyed or cut with your Axe. Unlike normal trees, they do not have any leaves on their branches and only sprout uniquely shaped fruits.

There are more than a dozen Skill Trees that you can find on Palpagos Island. Most of them are located in the central Archipelago, where you spawn at the start of your journey. However, you can also discover some Skill Trees growing on the Volcano, Tundra, and Desert.

Here are their locations:

Archipelago

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You can find 10 Skill Trees on the Archipelago, and most of them are hidden in remote locations.

Volcano

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

There is only one Skill Tree that manages to grow on the harsh Mount Obsidian.

Desert & Tundra

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Lastly, you can discover one Skill Tree in the Tundra and two in the Desert.

How to Use Skill Fruit in Palworld

Using Skill Fruits is very simple; you just need to open your bag and then select the fruit you want to eat. The game will open a menu containing Pals on your current team.

Most Pals have one to two empty skill slots that you can use since many of them usually only have one active skill before they level up. That doesn’t mean you can’t teach a new skill to a Pal with three Active Skills.

You can teach as many new skills as you want to a Pal. Afterward, you just need to open the Party screen and select the Pal you’ve just taught. In the Active Skill section, you can click on one of the skills you want to change, and the game will list all the skills the Pal has learned.

One great thing about using a Skill Fruit is that you are not bound to the Pal element. For example, you can teach an Electric skill on a Lifmunk even though it is a Leaf type.

That’s everything you need to know about Skill Fruit in Palworld. For more Palworld content, you may want to read our post on how Depresso speaks to us on a spiritual level.