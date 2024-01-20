Palworld’s Depresso Speaks to Me on a Spiritual Level

Sure, Palworld has some seriously impressive Pals like Mammorest or Grizzbolt, but those just don’t speak to me. In truth, none of the Pals in the game really speak to me quite like Depresso. Ever since I first laid eyes on them, I knew that there was no other Pal for me.

Take a good look at Depresso. Seriously, what’s not to love? From the slight slouch to the drooped ears to the “perpetually grouchy look on its face,” Everything about Depresso reaches the part of my soul that just needed to be reached — and the memes seem to agree. Seriously, they’re physically blue — meaning that the blueness inside runs so deep that it had no choice but to come out.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Or, so you might think. As Depresso’s description in the Paldeck states, it’s actually much nicer than it looks. Maybe it really wants to talk and socialize, but it just doesn’t know the right words to say, so chooses not to say anything at all? If Depresso’s social battery is anything like mine, trust me, I get it. After all, if you want to see them smile, just give ’em some pets.

Even though Depresso doesn’t openly express it, it’s clear to see the heart behind that little blue pot-belly. The Paldeck says that they have been seen to feed stray Vixy, and if they really wanted to die as much as they appear to, they likely wouldn’t even bat an eye. Actions speak louder than words, after all.

Speaking of their actions, let’s not undersell the work that these Pals can accomplish. They’re suitable for Handiwork, Mining and Transporting, which makes them excellent little workers on your base. Sure, forced labor may not be the thing that’ll put a smile on their face, but it’ll at least give them purpose.

Never does it become clearer that Depresso is a Dark-type pal than as they slowly meanders across your base bringing materials from one place to another, back hunched, moving slower than the rest of your Pals. Compare that to my Cattiva who sprint back and forth across the base, it really does feel like Depresso lives up to their name.

Adding only ever more to how relatable this little Pal is, their Partner Skill is aptly titled, “Caffeine Inoculation,” and it’s exactly what it sounds like. When times get tough, Depresso just chugs a few energy drinks and gets right back to it, like a jittery little workhorse. When I look at them, it really does feel sometimes like I’m looking in a mirror.

While they might not even be the most powerful Pal I can have, it only feels right to keep Depresso with me on my team. They make it feel like I’m not alone in a world full of monsters that I can both tame and devour, but Depresso also reminds me that with just a little bit of caffeine, anything is possible.