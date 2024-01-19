Best Palworld Memes to Celebrate Launch Day

The wacky world of Palworld has ushered in a whole mess of memes involving comparisons to Pokemon and other weapon-related content. So, now that the title has been brought into the gaming world, we’re here to show the best Palworld memes to celebrate its launch.

One of the first Palworld memes that caught my eye was this evolution depiction of all our favorite creature-based games. Pokemon, of course, takes the “normal” route of transforming them based on their level until they eventually become the ultimate beast they were born to be. Then, we have Digimon, which also follows a similar suit with a bionic twist.

Last but not least is Palworld’s most bizarre approach, where Pals don’t evolve at all and get consumed by our hunger instead. Hey, everyone’s got to eat, right? But maybe it isn’t a good idea to put it into your Pal’s food stock to avoid the cannibalistic route.

Speaking of Palworld’s murder-esque features, this meme shows another significant connection between the game and Pokemon. While the never-aging Ash Ketchum goes on a pleasant journey (except when Pikachu almost shocks him to death), Pocketpair’s entry takes on a much different path.

During your initial stages, you may be inclined to use weapons to deplete the helpless Pals’ health. It, unfortunately, is one of the only ways it can be done without having a party with you. That means you’ll have to get used to playing the role of Patrick Bateman, but just don’t get too carried away with that axe.

Aside from the weapons you can use yourself, Pals can join in on the killing with you by harnessing guns. It’s a strange view to see such adorable creatures wielding powerful weapons. Yet, somehow, you can’t turn away. Though, based on this picture, it can make wool farming a lot harder if the Lamballs were tough enough to guard their fluffy coats.

Even without the guns, the Pals can be frightening in battle. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched my team annihilate cute creatures for simply getting in my way. It’s a tough business, but I suppose warfare is necessary in Palworld.

What sets Palworld apart from other games is the fact that you can capture humans. You heard that right; people can actually be scooped up with that tiny little Pal Sphere. Maybe it’s inhumane at first until they eventually become a part of the family at the base.

If it didn’t exist, this meme of humans sleeping together with Pals wouldn’t exist. It paints a pretty funny picture as one of the team members uses a Pal bed while the other slumbers on the ground. It proves that you can capture just about anything in this game, regardless of whether it’s an animal or not.

Looking at this Palworld meme may cause you to think, “Same, Pal, same,” with its incredibly unique name. I almost didn’t believe it was a real animal at first until I looked at the complete bestiary list to find it there. Everything about Depresso is relatable, from its tendency to drink a massive amount of energy drinks to its serious-looking face.

Some of us know all about caffeine addictions, and at least Depresso feels that way, too. Apart from this Pal, there’s probably many more animals with hilarious-sounding names, bringing in even more memes to come.

Besides Depresso’s relatability, Lovander matches the same energy as they do the bare minimum in this meme. On top of that, they still appear productive, so it’s not like we can complain much about their work ethic. Lovander has also been noted to have more of a human persona by players to increase that relatability further.

Honestly, with the way these Pals work, I don’t mind some slacking-off time. These creatures know exactly what they are doing and always get the job done. But in this case, at least Lovander tried, and that’s all that counts.

Nintendo fans: Ummm haven't you seen how many Palworld creations are just rip off designs??? Its evil to play this game!!!



Me just wanting pokemon with guns: pic.twitter.com/LaWn4kdIh3 — Misheru Katorin 🇳🇱 (@MKatorin) January 19, 2024

Since Palworld’s initial announcement, many Pokemon fans quickly shot down the game with its abundance of similarities. Nonetheless, there are those of us who simply don’t mind having a gem like this, resulting in the creation of this meme. What makes it even better is the fact that it uses Danny DeVito’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia character to keep the satire ball rolling.

Yes, Pals have features similar to Pokemon, but we want to play anyway. I mean, who doesn’t want to see an innocent-looking animal blasting everything out of existence? It’s something new, and we can certainly use a change in the creature-collecting world, even if it involves guns.