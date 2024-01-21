How to Farm Stone in Palworld

Gathering materials can be pretty frustrating in Palworld, especially when weapons tend to break quite frequently. Keeping up a solid supply of Stone can be a hefty task, but thankfully, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to farm stone in Palworld in no time, grabbing it in bulk with no troubles at all.

How to Farm Stone Quickly in Palworld

In contrast to Palworld’s initial technique of slamming rocks with a pickaxe to pick up the odd stone every so many swings, there is a helpful method that can be used to farm Stone without needing to break a sweat at all. To begin mass farming Stone in Palworld, you will first need to progress through the first portion of the tutorial and raise your base to Level 7.

Upon reaching this level, you will gain more Technology points that can be used to unlock crafting recipes and improve your base. Among these potential level 7 unlocks is a facility named the Stone Pit, which enables your Pals to work on your behalf and gather Stone for you. Ensure you use some of your points to unlock the Stone Pit, as otherwise, you’ll have to wait it out until your next level when you gain more.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

After unlocking this crafting recipe, you will then need to gather the materials required to build it. To build the Stone Pit, you will need to obtain 50 Stone, 20 Wood, and 10 Paldium Fragments. Once you’ve gained these materials, simply select the spot where you’d like the place the structure, and work to complete the build. Once the facility has been built, you’ll lastly need to add an eligible Pal into your Base who can complete the work for you.

To harvest Stone, Pals need to have the Miner Skill. If you’re unsure of a Pal suitable to this category, then you’re in luck. Cattiva is an extremely common Pal with this skill that you’ll encounter in many starting locations, making it the perfect choice.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

On top of this, you can also add multiple Pals with the Miner Skill to increase the amount of Stone that is generated throughout a certain time. Once you have this all setup, you’re now free to head out on your adventure, dive into some dungeons, battle it out, and discover new Pals. Once you’re ready to return to your Base, simply stop by your Stone Pit, and there will be a collection of bulk Stone for you to grab – easy as that!

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to farm Stone in Palworld. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to help you become the best Palworld tamer there ever was…or an absolute menace if that’s what you prefer! For starters, you’ll need to complete the tutorial by beating the Rayne Syndicate Tower Boss, or if you’re just wanting to explore for now, then our related links below may be more your speed.