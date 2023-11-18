How Old Is Ash Ketchum in Pokemon?

The intriguing enigma surrounding the age of Ash Ketchum has captivated the minds of countless fans. Much like his animated counterparts, he has managed to retain his youthful appearance throughout the various Pokémon ventures. Consequently, one cannot help but ponder: What is Ash Ketchum’s true age? Is he concealing a remarkable secret, masquerading as an elderly gentleman, or is he an everlasting entity blessed with everlasting youth?

Ash Ketchum’s Age in 2023

Ash Ketchum is still 10 years old.

The Never-Changing Age of Ash Ketchum, Explained

After years of Pokemon TV shows, movies, and games, Ash is… still 10 years old. In the first episode of Indigo League, the show confirms how old Ash Ketchum is right before his Pokemon trainer adventure. Then, Pokemon Journeys: The Series indicates that he is, once again, 10 years old, making people wonder what this kid’s aging process actually is.

Now that the main protagonist’s journey has officially come to an end, you would think that he would’ve grown in some shape or form. Yet, it is assumed he is still only 10 years old by the hit show’s conclusion.

Despite Ash’s final episode, the Pokemon community has and still continues to decipher the reason for his aging process. In particular, fans have come up with the wildest explanations, ranging from him being stuck in a coma to the Legendary Pokemon, Ho-Oh, granting him eternal life.

The Multiverse Theory

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Just like Marvel, there is a multiverse within the world of Pokemon, especially with the release of episode 89 in Pokemon Journeys. The characters, including Ash, find themselves in an alternate universe similar to their world, along with other versions of themselves.

So, what if Ash Ketchum is forever the same age because every version we’ve seen of him is actually not the same one? Each season and movie we’ve seen so far could be different stories with variations.

The Floating Timeline Theory

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Floating timelines have constantly been present in animated TV shows to keep the characters ageless, primarily with shows like The Simpsons, South Park, and The Powerpuff Girls. Thus, if Pokemon utilizes the same concept, it would give us a better understanding of how old Ash Ketchum is now.

Animated television isn’t meant to be, for the most part, logical, specifically when Pokemon is a fictional show with pocket monsters. Those who wonder why Ash is ageless could also question why Pikachu can roam free after continuously shocking his poor master. Whatever the case, floating timelines have been around for a long time, and they are here to stay regardless of any confusion surrounding them.

The Mother and Daughter Theory

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, a mother and daughter are seen reading a story involving the Rota Kingdom and Pokemon. As the theory goes, this scene indicates that the universe of Pokemon is merely an illusion, and everything we’ve seen is from a little girl’s imagination. So, if the series and its movies are all from her perspective, it would be coherent for Ash Ketchum to remain the same age.

The mother and daughter are also seen in many different variations of the franchise. One example shows them walking around in Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, and another is seen in Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior. These references could indicate the show’s way of hinting at this theory, and we could see them again with the latest series.

Will Ash Return As an Adult in the Pokemon Anime? Answered

Although Ketchum’s adventures have come to a close, many fans wonder if he will return as a mentor to the new trainers, potentially in a much older appearance.

This is certainly an interesting theory to consider, and while anything is possible, there is, unfortunately, a slim chance that this may occur sooner than later. This is because the new protagonists of Pokemon, Liko and Roy, are still very fresh to the franchise, with fans still adjusting to the significant change. Bringing Ash back too soon could be somewhat jarring and even overshadow these poor kids before they get a chance to truly shine.

Of course, while seeing Ash return as a grown-up may be satisfying for many, there’s also the chance that this occurrence may appear more strange than anything else. After all, Ash has been stuck at the immortal age of a ten-year-old for his entire existence in the Pokemon franchise, so why would that change now?

Pokemon Horizons also has not indicated in any way that it is a show set in the future from Ash’s story. For now, it makes more sense to presume it’s a standalone story with a narrative separate from Ash’s adventure. For all we know, Liko and Roy may just be the next candidates for the eternal ten-year-old life curse. All we can do for now is simply wait and see if Pokemon Horizons and any future series starring this duo handle the aging aspect any differently.

Our comprehensive guide on the current age of Ash Ketchum has ended.