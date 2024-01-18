Once you’ve got your head around the game’s deep survival mechanics, you’ll need to know how to upgrade your base in Palworld. It’s a survival RPG after all, meaning you constantly need to improve your base – the equivalent to a town hall – to unlock more Pals to assist with tasks, and extra passive boosts. Let’s dive into it!

How to Upgrade Your Palworld Base

To upgrade your base in Palworld, first you need to head over to your Palbox. This is the town hall you set up during the early stages of the tutorial, where you assign Pals and check missions to complete. Then, press Y to bring up the Missions menu.

Here, you’ll see between two and three subtasks to complete. These usually comprise of new work structures to build, ranging from hot tubs to berry planting beds. Any time you’re within the radius of your base, there’s a small icon to the right of the HUD showing your current tasks.

Then, it’s a matter of completing these objectives as you play through Palworld. It’ll mainly involve a lot of resource farming, as some of the more advanced crafting recipes require rare items like Pal Souls or Ingots.

When you’ve completed a task off that list, it automatically ticks off. Once all three are finished, head back to the Palbox and press Y to bring up the Missions menu. The Base Upgrade icon will be highlighted this time. Click it and confirm to upgrade your base by one new level.

What is the Benefit of Upgrading Your Base in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Each time you upgrade your base in Palworld, it unlocks passive boosts. Each level earns one extra Pal you can assign to your base, to perform tasks like scavenging stone and wood for crafting.

Alongside that, when you hit milestone base levels, you unlock the ability to create another extra base elsewhere in the open world. This is especially handy if you’re out adventuring. That’s because you can set up bases all across the Palworld map. It ensures you have a safe haven in all corners of the map. It’s still unclear, at this stage, which base levels unlock the ability to add a new Palbox elsewhere.

That’s all for our guide on how to upgrade your base in Palworld. For more on the game, check out how to eat and find food, plus the best starting Pals to use.