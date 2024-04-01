Predecessor Tier List (Patch v0.16)

I main bruisers in almost every MOBA I play, including Predecessor, and just so it happens that they are kind of OP right now. If you’re wondering what else is meta in the current patch, check out our Predecessor tier list just below.

Recommended Videos

All Predecessor Heroes Tier List

Image Source: Omeda Studios Image Source: Omeda Studios Image Source: Omeda Studios

Before we dive in, know that this is a general tier list, and considering how new the game is, easier champs seem to perform better. Still, if you’re a one-trick, you can make even the lowest-tier characters work. So, with that in mind, here is the definitive Predecessor heroes tier list for this patch:

Ranking Hero Names S Argus, TwinBlast, Gideon, Greystone, Kwang, Wraith A Muriel, Khaimera, Rampage, Narbash, Zarus, Countess, Steel, Riktor B Iggy & Scorch, Dekker, Murdock, Drongo, Revenant, Grux, Kallari, Howitzer C Feng Mao, Crunch, Phase, Lt. Bellica, Serath, Kira, Sevarog D The Fey, Shinbi, Morigesh, Sparrow, Gadget Predecessor heroes tier list

Which Role Should You Main in the Predecessor?

If you exclude the 3rd person perspective, you’ll find Predecessor very similar to Dota 2 and LoL. Still, that extra layer of gameplay significantly affects the difficulty of each hero, and the same is true for roles. So, if you’re unsure of which one you should main, here is a quick rundown of them all:

Offlane – This is top in LoL terms. You’ll be on an island where you’ll fight the enemy offlaner and potentially jungler/support/midlaner, depending on their map movements. Heroes for this role are mostly tanks and bruisers, so you’ll be expected to be your team’s frontline/peel.

– This is top in LoL terms. You’ll be on an island where you’ll fight the enemy offlaner and potentially jungler/support/midlaner, depending on their map movements. Heroes for this role are mostly tanks and bruisers, so you’ll be expected to be your team’s frontline/peel. Jungle – As a jungle you’ll spend the biggest part of the game clearing camps. However, your help is crucial if you want your teammates to win their lanes, so ganking is also a must. This role requires the most game knowledge, so if you’re just starting out Predecessor, it might not be the best fit.

– As a jungle you’ll spend the biggest part of the game clearing camps. However, your help is crucial if you want your teammates to win their lanes, so ganking is also a must. This role requires the most game knowledge, so if you’re just starting out Predecessor, it might not be the best fit. Midlane – Midlaners have similar responsibilities as junglers, which are ganking, rotating, etc. However, they also have to care about winning their own lane. This is the role that probably gets the most action in the game and has the largest hero pool. Plus, this kind of intensity is very good if you want to learn the game quickly.

– Midlaners have similar responsibilities as junglers, which are ganking, rotating, etc. However, they also have to care about winning their own lane. This is the role that probably gets the most action in the game and has the largest hero pool. Plus, this kind of intensity is very good if you want to learn the game quickly. Carry – The lowest skill floor role in the game. Your main focus is farming and getting as much gold as you can in the early game to scale. In team fights, you’ll be your team’s main damage dealer, and staying out of enemies’ range is crucial if you want to keep up the DPS.

– The lowest skill floor role in the game. Your main focus is farming and getting as much gold as you can in the early game to scale. In team fights, you’ll be your team’s main damage dealer, and staying out of enemies’ range is crucial if you want to keep up the DPS. Support – Support also has a low skill floor but a very high ceiling. It’s one of the roles that, together with jungle, will be gapped the most, and that’s mostly due to the player’s macro. If you want to play this role effectively, you have to support everyone on your team, not just the carry.

That does it for our Predecessor tier list. If you’re wondering what the best characters are in some other video games, do check out the rest of the articles we have on Twinfinite. We’ve even got tier lists for mobile gachas like Solo Leveling Arise and Monster Never Cry.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more