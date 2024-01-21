Best Lumbering Pals in Palworld

In Palworld, it is important to have a range of different Pals with different Skills, as this enables different jobs around your Base to be completed while you’re out and about adventuring or taking on bosses. If you’re looking for the best lumbering Pals so you can earn a steady supply of Wood, then we’ve got you covered, so follow along below.

Palworld’s Best Pals For Lumbering

In Palworld, Wood is one of the most important materials to gather, as it is required for building almost anything and everything. To help you gain Wood significantly faster, you’ll need to acquire Pals with the Lumbering Skill and ensure you have assigned them to your base. This is one of the first things you should prioritize in Palworld, as tasks you need to complete for upgrading your Base will be much less time-consuming if you already have the materials on hand.

When assigned to your base, Lumbering Pals will wander around and cut up nearby trees for you, or work in the Logging Site to gather Wood even quicker than normal. To check a Pal for the Lumbering Skill, you can open their information, where the Lumbering Skill will be highlighted and indicated with an icon of three logs if they have it.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

While any Pal with the Lumbering Skill is a great choice and will gather Wood, some Pals are easier to obtain than others or have a stronger Lumbering Skill than average. There are a select few Pals that are best to hunt down for Lumbering, especially if you’re just getting started at Palworld. We’ve identified these contenders for you and listed them below, so feel free to refer to this information and decide what may be best for you:

Tanzee : Tanzee is fairly common to encounter in grasslands, especially near the starting zone of Palworld. This makes it a perfect contender for a first Lumbering Pal to catch, due to how easily it can be found and obtained.

: Tanzee is fairly common to encounter in grasslands, especially near the starting zone of Palworld. This makes it a perfect contender for a first Lumbering Pal to catch, due to how easily it can be found and obtained. Lifmunk : Much like Tanzee, Lifmunk is very common, appearing frequently around grasslands near the starting area of Palworld. On top of also having Lumbering Skills, Lifmunk also has Medicine Production, Handiwork, Planting, and Gathering, which makes them versatile to a lot of tasks, and overall, a brilliant addition as a worker at your Base.

: Much like Tanzee, Lifmunk is very common, appearing frequently around grasslands near the starting area of Palworld. On top of also having Lumbering Skills, Lifmunk also has Medicine Production, Handiwork, Planting, and Gathering, which makes them versatile to a lot of tasks, and overall, a brilliant addition as a worker at your Base. Dinossom : Dinossom is a bit more difficult to obtain, as it is rarer than the likes of Lifmunk and Tanzee, and usually appears in the wild at level 15-17 at least. However, unlike the more common Lumbering Pals, Dinossom has Lumbering level 2, which means it is more proficient in that skill, and therefore able to create more materials than a Pal with Lumbering level 2.

: Dinossom is a bit more difficult to obtain, as it is rarer than the likes of Lifmunk and Tanzee, and usually appears in the wild at level 15-17 at least. However, unlike the more common Lumbering Pals, Dinossom has Lumbering level 2, which means it is more proficient in that skill, and therefore able to create more materials than a Pal with Lumbering level 2. Eikthyrdeer: Similar to Dinossom, Eikthyrdeer has Lumbering level 2, which makes it even more efficient at producing Wood for your base. However, Eikthyrdeer is a bit more difficult to catch, spawning in ar at least a level of 10-12. Eikthyrdeer can be found near mountains and dirt terrain, and within close enough proximity to the starting area in Palworld that it makes it a great choice for securing a very reliable worker.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Lumbering Pals in Palworld. For more helpful guides to assist you on your adventures, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that can help you with everything battling, catching, and crafting related, such as how to get Ancient Civilization parts.