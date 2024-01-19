Palworld has a variety of rare materials that can be used to power and create Ancient Techonology items. Items like the grappling hook, egg incubator, and Pal Essence Condensor. So, with that said, here is how to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld.

Where to Find Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Ancient Civilization Parts are one of the rarer resources in the world of Pals and can only be found in a select few places. The places of mention are the Alpha Pal boss battles within the overworld and the bosses found within the Cave Raids hidden around. Unfortunately, you won’t be finding any Ancient Civilization Parts from the Pal leader battles themselves, even though they give you Ancient Technology points.

Thankfully, the Alpha Pal bosses are labeled, named, and marked on the map. Going there will show a large Pal that you may or may not have yet seen. Regardless, capturing the Pal and/or defeating the Alpha Pal will grant you an ancient civilization part or two. While the first Alpha Pal nearest the usual starting spawn is level 38, a bit further down the path and to the north is Chillet and they are a much lower level 11.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Finding the caves may be a challenge since they are hidden off the beaten path and not labeled. Thankfully, the mouth of the cave is wide and dark and noticeable once you’re close enough. If that’s too difficult on its own, you can always capture and use a Leezpunk’s scanning ability to sniff out the cave from a nearby distance. It should also be noted that the two chests at the end of the cave raid can also drop ancient civilization parts. Additionally, the Cave Raid bosses give a similar reward once you reach the boss chamber.

Now, in regard to the difficulty of these encounters, you will want to make sure you’re within a few levels of the encounter itself for things to go smoothly. If you need to level quickly, there are ways to accomplish that too. Because nothing feels worse than dying in crafting survival games and having to make the potentially difficult trek back to your loot, and in this game’s case, your dropped Pals.

Once you actually have enough of the items you can craft some pretty interesting ancient technology. The kind of bombastic tech that you’ve seen in the trailers prior to the game’s release. You may also want to use a couple ancient civilization parts to obtain a more powerful shield down the road too.