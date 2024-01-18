A player’s level dictates how much content can be accessed, including Inventory recipes and challenging boss fights. In this guide, we’ll get you closer to the max rank by showing you how to level up fast in Palworld.

Palworld Level Up Fast Guide

Players can perform the following methods to level up fast:

Capture new species.

Catch the same species 10 times.

Go into dungeons

Capture/Eliminate any Pals.

Win boss fights.

When it comes to XP, capturing Pals is your best friend here, especially if you see one you’ve never encountered before. Those who are able to catch an all-new type will immediately notice a significant EXP boost, leveling up your character much faster.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Even Pals who aren’t new can still level you up, or you can try to capture 10 of the same species for additional boosts. However, if you’re hesitant to catch the same animal types, you can sell any leftovers you may not need.

Other than catching them, exploring is another good way to go, like the Dungeons in the wilds. They will appear as caves, but you should prepare beforehand to withstand enemy attacks. The more foes you take down, the more likely you are to level up fast.

You can also take it further with boss fights, like your first one with the Rayne Syndicate Tower Boss. Although it’s a tutorial mission, you’ll need to spend a considerable amount of time getting ready for the showdown due to the creature’s robust powers. Fortunately, the rewards are well worth it, and it can help you increase your rank and your Pals.

There are plenty of other ways to earn more XP by finding new areas and leveling up your base. It all adds up eventually, so do your best to clear out the map.

There are plenty of other ways to earn more XP by finding new areas and leveling up your base. It all adds up eventually, so do your best to clear out the map.