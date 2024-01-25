Looking for a full Palworld bosses list? While the overnight sensation from Pocketpair is still in early access, there are already plenty of fiendish battles to partake in. Aside from regular fights against wild Pals and their stronger variants, the game also includes tower bosses to test your skills. In this guide, we’ll look at them all!

All Bosses in Palworld

Below, we’ve got some details on each of the primary tower bosses you’ll face in Palworld. We’ve gone in the order you encounter them in the game, with each getting gradually tougher until you fight the final boss.

Zoe & Grizzbolt

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The first boss in Palworld is the first Syndicate Tower fight, against Zoe & Grizzbolt. You face this fearsome duo as the final stage of the tutorial, but it’s not an especially easy fight.

Grizzbolt is packed with high-power electric attacks, so you’ll need to overlevel your Pals significantly for any chance of winning the fight and progressing beyond the tutorial. For more on that specific fight, check out our Zoe & Grizzbolt boss guide here.

Lily & Lyleen

The next boss you’re likely to come across is Lily & Lyleen. She’s the leader of the Free Pal Alliance, whose grunts will spontaneously attack you as you travel through the open world. Her Lyleen is a Grass-type Pal, so you’ll need to bring Fire creatures to give you any chance of winning.

It’s a tougher fight, with a minimum requirement of level 25. As such, expect it to take you a while before you win. For some strategies, we’ve got a Lily & Lyleen boss guide.

Marcus & Faleris

The next boss you’ll encounter in Palworld is Marcus & Faleris. He’s an officer of the nefarious PIDF, and uses a Ho-Oh like flying Pal called Faleris. The battle goes primarily the same as previous ones, with the added obstacle of your enemy flying around the arena rather than running.

If you use the nifty Daedream Necklace trick to have more Pals out fighting at one time, it’ll make things a lot easier. That said, Faleris has over 135,000 HP, so it’s going to take everything you’ve got.

Axel & Oserk

The final Palworld boss before the main baddie is Axel & Oserk. He leads the main religious cult in the game, called the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre. His Oserk spits out psychic beams that can deal serious damage, so you’ll need a high Stamina stat to constantly strafe around the arena.

Oserk has just over 130,000 HP, making it a slightly easier fight than the Faleris duel. However, the constant barrage of incoming attacks means you’ll never be able to take a breath. When that fight is over, it’s onto the current final boss in Palworld.

Victor & Shadowbeak

Image Source: Pocketpair

As it stands, the last boss fight in our Palworld bosses list is against Victor & Shadowbeak. The game bills this as the big bad, which is how you know it’s going to be a tricky one. Victor is the PAL Genetic Research Unit leader, making him one of the most nefarious characters in the universe. His Shadowbeak is another flying beast, and packs a significantly higher HP level of 200,000.

You’ll need all the firepower you can get for this boss, meaning guns are an absolute must. We recommend you approach the level cap, which currently stands at 50, for any chance of success. As with all other Palworld bosses you’ve got a 10 minute timer, so there’s no time to sit back and strategize.

Will There Be More Palworld Bosses?

If you’ve already been through and defeated all the existing Palworld bosses, rest assured that your work isn’t done. As part of the early access roadmap shared after launch, Pocketpair promised more tower bosses to challenge your skills even further. Once the level cap increases, it only makes sense that new bosses will surpass the difficulty of anything we’ve faced so far.

That’s all for our guide to the current Palworld bosses list! For more on the game, read up on the best storage items, how to write on signs, and all Huge Eggs locations.