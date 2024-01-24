How to Get Grizzbolt in Palworld

Grizzbolt is one of the most popular Pal designs in Palworld, due to looking like a giant electric cat, or yellow Totoro. On top of the visual appeal, Grizzbolt is also one of the best Pals you can have by your side, as it is both a powerful addition to your main team and a very reliable worker to have at your Base for performing tasks. If you’re looking for where to encounter Grizzbolt, we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Palworld Grizzbolt Location

In Palworld, Grizzbolt is an Electric Type pal resembling a giant Totoro-styled cat monster. Grizzbolt brings a lot of value to your Base or team by obtaining it, due to having quite versatile utility to offer. When equipped on your team, Grizzbolt can become a Mount and also has the Partner Skill named Yellow Tank, which enables Grizzbolt to wield a huge machine gun cannon while you ride on its back.

Aside from being a great exploration and combatant companion, Grizzbolt is also a huge asset to place as an active Pal at your Base. This is because Grizzbolt has Level 3 Skills for Generating Electricity, and Transporting, as well as Level 2 Skills in Haniwork and Lumbering. This makes Grizzbolt one of the most efficient workers you can have at your base, so investing in this Pal is more than worth the time.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Grizzbolt is quite a rare Pal to encounter in Palworld, as it is known to inhabit only one location within the world map. This location is marked below, indicated by the orange circles. The name of this marked location is titled Nature Preserve No. 1, and is quite a dangerous area to explore. For this reason, you’ll need to take multiple steps to prepare for your arrival at this area and give yourself the best chance at successfully capturing Grizzbolt.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Firstly, you’ll need to ensure you have a Pal Mount capable of flight, as Nature Preserve No. 1 is only accessible by flying across oceans. One of the easiest choices for this would be Nightwing, due to it being one of the more commonly found Pals in most areas. Next, you’ll want to ensure you’re around at least level 21-25, as the Pals that spawn in this area tend to be upwards of level 18-20. Lastly, it’s also a good idea to build and collect some Giga Spheres or Hyper Spheres, as Grizzbolt can be quite difficult to catch.

As a final pointer, it’s also quite important to know the dangers of Nature Preserve No. 1, other than the wild Pals. At this location, many Syndicate Thugs will be spread out around the location, each sitting at anywhere between levels 21-35. You can avoid them easily enough by sneaking around, but if any of them notice you, they will start a fight against you – and you will very likely find yourself greatly outnumbered unless your level well exceeds theirs.

That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Grizzbolt in Palworld.