As you progress in Palworld, your base will become more productive. Soon you will need machinery run by electricity and this is where the best Pals for Generating Electricity come in! Find our recommendations below.

Best Electricity Generating Pals in Palworld

The best Pals for Generating Electricity in Palworld are Orserk, Grizzbolt, and Univolt.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Orzerk is a level 4 in Generating Electricity so he will be the fastest Pal for the job and second to him is Grizzbolt. If you aren’t strong enough to nab either of those beasts then try to get Univolt or Rayhound, who are both level 2 in Generating Electricity.

Smaller low-level Pals like Jolthog or Sparkit would be fine, but they would be much slower at storing the power you need. They’d be a fine choice if you don’t need a lot of energy quickly for your base.

All Generating Electricity Pals

Electricity is needed for supplying power to your base. You only need this when you start to build larger and more complex machinery like Production Lines. Your Electric Pals will be stationed at the Power Generator to help store more power to run the production areas.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To boost the work of these Pals you should also build an Electric Pylon. This structure will help increase the speed of your Electric Pals working at your base.

These are all of the Pals capable of Generating Electricity in Palworld:

Orserk – level 4

Relaxaurus Lux – level 3

Grizzbolt – level 3

Mossanda Lux – level 2

Univolt – level 2

Rayhound – level 2

Dinossum Lux – level 2

Beakon – level 2

Sparkit – level 1

Jolthog – level 1

Dazzi – level 1

That’s all for storing extra power at your base in Palworld! For more help and tips such as where to find Merchants or Black Marketeers, check out our Palworld guides in the list below.