Palworld is a game that contains a large open-world map, with lots of opportunities, challenges, and places to do various activities. You can buy all sorts of items at designated locations. Here is our guide on all merchant locations in Palworld.

Types of Merchants in Palworld

The first thing you need to know is that there are two types of merchants you can find while roaming around the map in Palworld. There are also Black Marketeers, and you can read about them here.

Pal Merchants

Wandering Merchants

Pal Merchants are located in Small Settlements and villages. Their location is fixed and you will always find them in the same places. Note that the Pal Merchants are the only places in the game where you can buy and sell Pals.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Wandering Merchants move all around the map in Palworld. They tend to spawn randomly, and at times they come to your base. They don’t buy or sell Pals, but you can always find in their Inventory all sorts of items necessary for survival.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Palworld Merchant Locations

As we mentioned earlier, some merchants spawn randomly. Others are located in Settlements. Look for a Small Settlement on the map.

The easiest way to find merchants in Palworld is to go to a Small Settlement near the spot where you began your in-game life. Also, there is a chance you’ll find both Pal and Wandering Merchants there. There are two ways to approach the village where merchants are:

Climb the top of a nearby mountain

Cross a bridge and proceed forward to the settlement

Wandering Merchant Items and Prices in Palworld

As you already know, Pal Merchants exclusively buy or sell Pals, while Wandering Merchants sell items you need for everyday survival in Palworld. Here are all the items available at Wandering Merchants, as well as their prices.

Item Price Pal Sphere 120 Gold Red Berries 50 Gold Flame Organ 100 Gold Arrow 5 Gold Penking Cap Schematic 1 500 Gold Wool 100 Gold Berry Seeds 50 Gold Witch Hat Schematic 1 500 Gold Farming Hat Schematic 1 500 Gold Wheat Seeds 100 Gold Horn 300 Gold Low-Grade Medical Supplies 240 Gold Wheat 100 Gold Electric Organ 200 Gold High-Grade Medical Supplies 3,000 Gold Bone 100 Gold Long-Eared Headband Schematic 1 500 Gold Egg 50 Gold Bowler Hat Schematic 1 500 Gold Milk 50 Gold Tocotoco Cap Schematic 1 500 Gold Venom Gland 100 Gold Medical Supplies 800 Gold Leather 150 Gold Gumoss Cap Schematic 1 500 Gold

That’s practically all you need to know about merchant locations and prices in Palworld. It’s important to note which merchant has what kind of goods, so you know exactly where to go if you need, for example, an extra Pal Sphere. As always, we’ll tell you to trade wisely and not waste the hard-earned Gold on an item that is not useful to you.