All Merchant Locations in Palworld

Where are all those sellers?

Pal Merchant in Palworld.
Palworld is a game that contains a large open-world map, with lots of opportunities, challenges, and places to do various activities. You can buy all sorts of items at designated locations. Here is our guide on all merchant locations in Palworld.

Types of Merchants in Palworld

The first thing you need to know is that there are two types of merchants you can find while roaming around the map in Palworld. There are also Black Marketeers, and you can read about them here.

  • Pal Merchants
  • Wandering Merchants

Pal Merchants are located in Small Settlements and villages. Their location is fixed and you will always find them in the same places. Note that the Pal Merchants are the only places in the game where you can buy and sell Pals.

Pal Merchant in Palworld.
Wandering Merchants move all around the map in Palworld. They tend to spawn randomly, and at times they come to your base. They don’t buy or sell Pals, but you can always find in their Inventory all sorts of items necessary for survival.

Wandering Merchant in Palworld.
Palworld Merchant Locations

As we mentioned earlier, some merchants spawn randomly. Others are located in Settlements. Look for a Small Settlement on the map.

The easiest way to find merchants in Palworld is to go to a Small Settlement near the spot where you began your in-game life. Also, there is a chance you’ll find both Pal and Wandering Merchants there. There are two ways to approach the village where merchants are:

  • Climb the top of a nearby mountain
  • Cross a bridge and proceed forward to the settlement

Wandering Merchant Items and Prices in Palworld

As you already know, Pal Merchants exclusively buy or sell Pals, while Wandering Merchants sell items you need for everyday survival in Palworld. Here are all the items available at Wandering Merchants, as well as their prices.

ItemPrice
Pal Sphere120 Gold
Red Berries50 Gold
Flame Organ100 Gold
Arrow5 Gold
Penking Cap Schematic 1500 Gold
Wool100 Gold
Berry Seeds50 Gold
Witch Hat Schematic 1500 Gold
Farming Hat Schematic 1500 Gold
Wheat Seeds100 Gold
Horn300 Gold
Low-Grade Medical Supplies240 Gold
Wheat100 Gold
Electric Organ200 Gold
High-Grade Medical Supplies3,000 Gold
Bone100 Gold
Long-Eared Headband Schematic 1500 Gold
Egg50 Gold
Bowler Hat Schematic 1500 Gold
Milk50 Gold
Tocotoco Cap Schematic 1500 Gold
Venom Gland100 Gold
Medical Supplies800 Gold
Leather150 Gold
Gumoss Cap Schematic 1500 Gold

That’s practically all you need to know about merchant locations and prices in Palworld. It’s important to note which merchant has what kind of goods, so you know exactly where to go if you need, for example, an extra Pal Sphere. As always, we’ll tell you to trade wisely and not waste the hard-earned Gold on an item that is not useful to you.

