Palworld gives players several options when it comes to trading. Besides the option of trading goods between themselves, players can also buy or sell valuables with vendors on the Black Market. Here is our guide to all Black Marketeer NPC locations in Palworld.

Black Marketeer Locations in Palworld

Black Marketeers are easily recognizable, and you can spot them without much problem if you know where to look. Every Black Marketeer in Palworld is dressed in a black hood and smokes a pipe, which sets them apart from all the other NPCs in the game.

There are four Black Marketeer locations on the large open-world map in Palworld. We will list all four of them and explain to you how to get there.

The Abandoned Mine Black Marketeer in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The Black Marketeer you will find first is located in the Abandoned Mine. The location is west of the Desolate Church waypoint.

Spawn at Desolate Church waypoint and head west

Climb down the cliff in front of you

Search for entrance to the mine by following the Pal Spheres on the ground

Head inside the cave, follow the path and you will see the Black Marketeer

Since this is the first Black Marketeer you will encounter in Palworld, they will have in stock all of the items and Pals you need at that point of the game. Prices vary from 3,000 to 5,000 Gold.

The Secret Mineshaft Black Marketeer in Palworld

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

The next Black Marketeer is found in the desert area. Make sure you bring your outfits for hot and cold weather.

Once you reach the Dessicated Desert, locate the PIDF Tower Entrance waypoint

The Black Marketeer is west of the waypoint (coordinates 496, 340)

The Palworld Black Marketeer in the Secret Mineshaft has a lot of middle-strength Pals. Their prices vary from 4,000 to 6,000 Gold.

The Duneshelter Black Marketeer in Palworld

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

The next underground trader in Palworld is located outside the Duneshelter Ruins (coordinated 345, 364). When you get to the ruins, don’t enter the abandoned city. Instead, go right and follow the wall.

This Black Marketeer has a similar offer and prices to the one in the Secret Mineshaft. But each one of them can hide a rare Pal in their stocks, so it’s worth finding them all.

The Mount Obsidian Black Marketeer in Palworld

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

The last black merchant in Palworld can be found in the southern area of Mount Obsidian. To be precise, they’re west of the Beach of Everlasting Summer waypoint.

When you go west of the above-mentioned waypoint, follow the path on the beach until you pass the Seabreeze Archipelago. Once you reach the end of the archipelago, the Black Marketeer is there. He has some of the rarest Pals in stock, but prices reach up to almost 30,000 Gold.

Those are all of the locations of the Black Marketeers in the game. It is worth finding them all, because they sell some of the Pals you can’t find anywhere else, as well as the rarest in-game Pals. Trade smart!

