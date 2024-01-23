When it comes to progression in Palworld, players will gradually get their hands on more and more complicated recipes and technology. In fact, guns will take the place of more traditional melee weapons eventually, but in order to tap into the destructive potential, players will have to gather the right resources as well. For those hoping to learn just how to get Polymer in Palworld, let us help you out with this guide.

Getting Polymer in Palworld

Unlike other resources such as Wood or Stone in Palworld, Polymer is a more complicated resource that needs to be crafted using other materials. Players must first progress to Technology Level 33, and by using your Technology Points, the recipe for this particular resource can be unlocked.

Image Source: Pocketpair

As for the base material that is needed to craft Polymer, players must get their hands on High-Quality Pal Oil, which can be obtained from defeating Pals like Mammonrest, Digtoise, Mossanda, Kingpaca, Wumpo, Blazamut, and more. With enough of the resource, head back to base and interact with the Production Assembly Line, which requires 100 Ingots, 50 Wood, 20 Nails, and 10 Cement to build.

Now, you can start crafting Polymer to your heart’s content, and prepare yourself for more powerful weapons to come your way.

Using Polymer in Palworld

Polymer plays a huge role in crafting the more destructive weapons in Palworld; more specifically, the firearms that can be wielded by both players and Pals. The likes of the Single-shot Rifle, Double-barreled Shotgun, Pump-action Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Rocket Launcher, and more all require Polymer as part of their crafting materials.

Now that you are caught up on how to get Polymer in Palworld, it's time to turn your attention to other things.