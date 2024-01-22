The fact that guns are readily available in Palworld is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to enjoying this latest survival adventure. With plenty of Pals to capture or fight, having the best weapons is one way of ensuring you will always come out on top. This guide will teach you just how to get High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld, so that better firearms are only a crafting table away.

Getting High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

Like many of the resources that make it possible for players to craft a variety of items in Palworld, the High-Quality Pal Oil is obtained from defeating certain Pals. The list includes:

Digtoise

Elphidran

Flambelle

Grintale

Mammorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Woolipop

Beating any of these Pals will have a chance of High-Quality Pal Oil dropping. Instead of facing off against the dangerous Mammorest or other harder-to-find Pals, one of the easiest ways to get this resource is to go to the desert biome just off to the right of the central area of the map. Here, it is easy to find large concentrations of Digtoise around, which can be a reliable source of the item.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Remember to use the right Pals to stack the odds in your favor. A grass-type Pal will work wonders against enemies in this area, so let it get to work beating the Digtoise for you.

Using High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

With the resource in hand, players can then turn their attention to crafting Polymer, a key ingredient in making guns such as assault rifles and even rocket launchers. Prior to this, players will have to reach Technology Level 33 and unlock the recipe for Polymer, which can then be created using the Production Assembly Line.

And there you have it, all the knowledge about how to get High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other related guides below, or search Twinfinite.