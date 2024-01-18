All Palworld Attack Types, Weapons, and Elements

Palworld, labeled as Pokemon with guns, is here! We’re all eager to find out what we will all run into while roaming the open world map. Combat is one of the main activities in the game, so here is our guide on all attack types and elements in Palworld.

Palworld Elements Type Chart

There are 9 Palworld types, also known as Elements. They are all connected and influence each other in terms of strengths and weaknesses. This is good to know in terms of which weapons are best to use against which Pal. Here is our Elements chart for Palworld, along with their strengths and weaknesses.

Element Strength Weakness Water Fire Electric Dark Neutral Dragon Electric Water Ground Fire Grass & Ice Water Grass Ground Fire Neutral None Dark Ice Dragon Fire Ground Electric Grass Dragon Dark Ice

As you can see, the only exception when it comes to Elements are Neutral Pals, because they don’t have a counterpart in Strengths and the only ones who can inflict damage to them are Dark Pals.

Attack and Weapon Types in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The attack type and weapon equipped are dependent on the player’s in-game level, as well as on how much you’ve progressed in the Palworld storyline.

The choice of how to strike the Pals you want to capture or bosses you fight is on you, but our advice is to assess the strength of the Pal and act accordingly.

When it comes to weapons, it isn’t that different from other survival games. There are basic weapons, ranged weapons, firearms, and even rocket launchers when you reach the highest levels in the game.

Once you start your adventure in Palworld, make sure you craft and equip yourself with all of the basic tools used also as weapons. Here is a list of all basic tools/weapons in Palworld.

Stone Axe

Stone Pickaxe

Hand-held Torch

Wooden Club

As you progress further in the game, you’ll unlock more advanced weapons and collect materials needed to craft both them and the ammunition for some of those weapons. This includes bows, shields, spears, etc. Below you can find a list of some of the weapons that belong in this category.

Old Bow

Common Shield

Stone Spear

Fire Bow

Bat

In the later stages of Palworld, you are even able to equip weapons as powerful as the Crossbow, Musket, Handgun, Flag Grenade, and even Rocket Launcher. Surely when you reach this phase of the game, you can easily eliminate both opponents and rival Pals with these extremely powerful weapons.

That’s all you need to know about attacks, elements, and weapons that are present in Palworld. Combine them all to suit your playstyle and combat tactics. Once you do that, and equip yourself with the best weapons, you are ready to face your enemies and catch all Pals. Good luck!