How to Get & Use Precious Pelt in Palworld

You will collect numerous items while exploring Palpagos Island in Palworld. One of them is the rare and valuable Precious Pelt, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can get and use this material.

Farming Precious Pelt in Palworld

You can obtain Precious Pelt by defeating powerful bosses roaming Palpagos Island. One of the world bosses you may encounter in the early game is the Dancer of the Plains, Chillet. This creature is a level 11 Pal with Ice and Dark type, and it can be found in the center area of the map.

Remember to bring several Pals with similar levels to fight this boss, or you will get killed. You can capture using Palsphere or kill the creature to obtain some Precious Pelt. The first time I beat Chillet, I got six Precious Pelt, six Leather, eight Ancient Civilization Parts, and one Ancient Technology Points.

Don’t worry; like regular Pals, these powerful creatures will eventually respawn. I believe it should take around one in-game day before the Pal appears again.

How to Use Precious Pelt in Palworld

Unlike regular materials, the only use for Precious Pelt is to be sold to a merchant. This may change in the future, but I’ve checked the Technology skill tree, and I couldn’t find any tools or items that require this material.

If you want to sell Precious Pelt, you can visit the Small Settlement at the center of Palpagos Island. There will be several friendly NPCs in this area, and you can find a Wandering Merchant inside a small house.

Each Precious Pelt is worth 500 Gold. So, if you manage to kill Chillet, you can get 3,000 Gold by selling all six Precious Pelts.

