How to Revive Pals in Palworld

Sickness and injuries are inevitable in Palworld. While you’re out exploring the open-world and fighting other Pals, your own party members might get downed. So with that in mind, here’s how to cure and revive Pals in Palworld.

Reviving Downed and Injured Pals in Palworld

While Palworld might look a lot like a Pokemon game, unfortunately there aren’t any Poke Centers you can visit to restore everyone to full health. Instead, you’ll need to head back to your base and interact with your Pal Console.

From here, click and drag your downed Pals from your party to the base storage. Once you do this, a timer will pop up over your Pal’s head, indicating how much time they need to be restored back to full health. When the timer runs out, your Pal will be ready to go again, and you can put them back into your party.

How to Cure Sick Pals

Similarly, if a Pal gets sick or inflicted with a status effect, you’ll want to do the same thing. Interact with the Pal Console, and click and drag the affected Pal into the storage area. A timer will pop up as well, and you just need to wait it out before you can use them in combat again.

The good news is that Pals can’t permanently die, and it’s relatively easy to get them up and running again. So whenever you’re in trouble, just head back to your Pal Console to regroup. While you’re waiting for them to recover, you could also consider grabbing some spare Pals from your storage and using them to fight in the meantime instead.

