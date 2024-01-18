The large open world in Palworld brings a lot of materials to obtain, such as Leather, Wool, and more. Each one of them has its own purpose and usage. One of those crucial crafting materials is Leather. Here is our guide on how to get Leather in Palworld.

How To Obtain Leather in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Leather in Palworld is described as a defensive material. Besides the defense, Leather is also used as a crafting and building material, and serves to enhance your in-game characters’ outfit, and sometimes it can be used when building different structures around your base.

You can obtain Leather from certain types of Pals. To get Leather, find one of the Pals that have it and beat them. You can tell which Pals drop Leather by taking a look at your Paldex, scanning each entry to spot that specific material in the Drops section. After you defeat the Pal in question, it will spawn Leather on the ground. Run over to it and it will automatically be added to your Inventory, if you have sufficient space in it, of course.

Which Pals Drop Leather in Palworld

So far, we have discovered three different types of Pals that drop Leather after you defeat them in Palworld. Note though that they won’t always drop the Leather when beaten, so you have to hope for a bit of luck too. These are the Pals that drop Leather in Palworld:

Foxparks

Fuack

Rushoar

Foxparks

Foxparks is a starter Pal in Palworld. It possesses a Flame element, so it shoots fireballs at enemies during combat. You can also pick up Foxparks and use it as a Flamethrower.

There are a lot of these fire foxes around your base, so it shouldn’t be hard to find them. After you defeat and catch Foxparks, possible drops are Leather and Flame Organ.

Fuack

Unlike Foxparks, Fuack’s main element is Water. Its main strength is that it can create waves basically anywhere.

That strength has a significant weakness, though. Fuack can sometimes surf when it’s in a hurry, and that can result in a fatal collision due to the inability to stop at the right time. Once Fuack is defeated, possible drops are Leather and Pal Fluids.

Rushoar

Rushoar is a hothead amongst Pals in Palworld. This boar-like Pal tends to engage in a fight before assessing the enemy’s strength, and that can often prove to be lethal.

The main perk of Rushoar is that you can mount it, which is not such a common case with Pals. After you defeat and catch Rushoar, possible drops are Leather, Rushoar Park, and Bone.

That’s basically all you need to know about getting Leather in Palworld. Try to locate, defeat, and catch the Pals mentioned above, and with a bit of luck, you will get the much-needed Leather from them.