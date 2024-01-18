How to Customize Character in Palworld

Need some tips on how to customize your character in Palworld? This new RPG from Pocket Pair contains a good amount of variety when it comes to your adventurer’s appearance. That said, there’s one major caveat that can make customization very important. Read on to find out!

How to Customize Palworld Character

To start off, you customize your Palworld character when first creating a world. However, it should be noted that all customization is purely cosmetic, and has no bearing on your character’s in-game abilities. Instead, you do that via the skill upgrades while you play.

You’re given a blank slate of a character, randomly generated, before choosing from one of various presets, including gender, to begin a deeper level of customization. From there you can alter your character’s body, face, hair, and voice.

It’s all bound to be familiar ground to players who have used customization options in games like The Sims 4 or Baldur’s Gate 3. You pick from a range of options to determine which looks best, with the fun option to randomize entirely if you wish.

Once you’re happy with your customized playable character, scroll down to the Start Game button at the bottom of the screen, and dive into Palworld!

How to Change Character Appearance in Palworld After Starting?

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

One important thing to note is that you can’t customize your character again in Palworld once you’ve confirmed by pressing Start Game. As soon as you have full control in the open world, their appearance is locked in permanently. The only way to alter it would be to restart the game from the very beginning.

Fortunately, this won’t be the case for too long. A pop-up on the Character Creation screen promises a re-edit feature, to arrive in an unspecified future update. Ensure you’re happy enough with your character before confirming, because you won’t be able to change it.

That’s all you need to know about character customization in Palworld. For more, check out how to get Paldium Fragments, plus how to get leather.