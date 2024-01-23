Need some help on how to get Blazehowl in Palworld? This Pal is renowned for its fire-breathing abilities, but only starts appearing once you’re reasonably far into Pocketpair’s viral sensation. Let’s take a look at how to catch Blazehowl, and the ways to use it at your base.

How to Catch Blazehowl in Palworld

To find Blazehowl in Palworld, you’ll need to head to the south-west side of the map. This involves heading over Mount Obsidian, one of the most dangerous territories in the game. Walking or even flying across it will cause you passive heat damage, so make sure you’re wearing heat-resistant armor. Fortunately, there are quite a few fast travel points to unlock along the way, so you can zip back when fully healed.

Keep going until you reach the further south-west point in the entire map. There, you should be able to spot a Pal that almost looks like it’s inflected with coal. Its body and tail burn with fury, which hints just how tough the battle will be to get it.

Blazehowl tends to spawn in at level 34, so you’ll need to be equally tough to deplete its HP enough to throw a Pal Sphere and catch it. Use the usual method of attacking to low HP then throwing a Pal Sphere, and you should be able to catch Blazehowl.

Blazehowl Abilities in Palworld

If that sounds like a laborious catching process, then rest assured that Blazehowl is worth the effort. It’s a very high level Pal for two particular skills: Kindling and Lumbering. As such, it’s probably the best Pal in the game for cooking food at your base, and collecting spare wood to use in crafting.

Alongside that, of course, Blazehowl is a very useful Pal for combat. Any of the high-level tower bosses will be much easier with it at your side, laying down passive fire attacks while you use your firearms or melee weapons. On top of this, you can use Blazehowl as a flying mount to get across the open world much more easily.

That’s everything you need to know about catching and using Blazehowl in Palworld. For more on the game, brush up on the best storage items in Palworld, and our Palworld egg hatch list.