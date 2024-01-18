To make it faster to zip across the open world, it’s important to know how to get mounts in Palworld. There are two different types of mount on offer: mounts you can ride, and mounts you can fly upon. We’ll break down how to get both, so you can travel much faster.

How to Make Riding Mounts in Palworld

The first and more straightforward type of mount in Palworld are those you can ride. They work basically the same as horses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a limited stamina bar you need to pay attention to. One benefit is that ridden mounts don’t take fall damage, so you can leap from any heights safely, without needing a glider.

Of course, not all Pals in Palworld are capable of becoming a riding mount. There are only a few specific options. These are as follows:

Rushoar

Melpaca

Direhowl

For each one, you need to unlock a specific Saddle item within the Technology menu. Rushoar’s unlocks at level 6, Melpaca’s at level 7, and Direhowl’s at level 9. Purchase the Harness of your choice using Technology Points, then head over to the Pal Gear Workbench, which you craft as part of the tutorial. Each Harness has different requirements, but rest assured that you’ll need plenty of Leather, Wood, and Paldium Fragments. Craft it at the Pal Gear Workbench.

Then, all you need to do is ensure that the requisite Pal is in your immediate party, and that it’s leveled up enough to obey you. If it’s level is too high, you won’t be able to use its special ability.

When released from a Pal Sphere and roaming in the wild, hold down the X button and the Pal mount will approach you. Your character automatically jumps on, and you can ride the Pal to travel quicker.

How to Make Flying Mounts in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Flying mounts in Palworld operate in a broadly similar way. As with ridden mounts, check the Technology menu and purchase the required upgrade. From our time with the game, there’s only one Pal capable of being a flying mount so far: Nitewing.

As usual, buy the Saddle, then head over to the Pal Gear Workbench to craft it. Make sure Nitewing is in your lobby, then hold down X while it’s out in the open to mount it and fly.

You use the A and B buttons, on controller, to ascend and descend on your mount. That said, any time you’re flying at anything above the default level of elevation, it’ll use up the Pal’s stamina. That means you can’t ascend and fly forward forever, though you can always hover above ground or water to speed across seas and shores.

That’s all for our guide to ridden and flying mounts in Palworld! For more on the game, check out the best starting Pals to use, plus our look at the early access release time.