Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Among the many things to do and collect in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, probably one of the most fun is taming and building your roster of unique horse mounts, and there is quite a variety of them found across Hyrule. If that is part of your to-do list in the game, and you want only the cream of the crop for your stable, here is our guide to the best horses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Tame a Horse in Zelda: TOTK

Of course, when you set out to tame a wild horse of any kind, you need to remember how to go about doing that. When you first approach the animal, you need to make sure you sneak up slowly and quietly, making no noises that can spook it and/or the herd it may be with. Alternatively, if you really want to start the process in a far more stylish way, you can also glide down onto the horse from a nearby high point.

Either way, once you press ‘A’ and manage to get onto the horse’s back, get ready to mash the ‘L’ button to soothe it as it bucks and attempts to throw you off. Having plenty of stamina for this is a must, as some of the bigger, rarer horses will be more stubborn and require an extra amount in order to calm them completely. Energizing Elixirs and any other foods that increase stamina are strongly recommended for this.

Once you’ve tamed your new steed, be sure to bring it to the nearest stable to get it registered, that way you’ll be able to access it from any stable on the map, and make use of saddles, harnesses and any other upgrades to earn those Pony Points. Consult our guide to all stable locations in Zelda: TOTK.

Side Note: You can also transfer any horses you had in your Breath of the Wild save file (on the same Switch or saved to Cloud Storage) to Tears of the Kingdom. That’s one way to get you galloping a lot sooner.

The Five Best Horses in Zelda: TOTK

Epona

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Of course we’ll begin with Link’s most trusted steed throughout the Legend of Zelda franchise. Epona is a horse that not only has immense sentimental value, she also has terrific stats as well. Well, in all categories except one.

Strength – 4 Stars

Speed- 4 Stars

Stamina – 4 Stars

Pull – None

Temperament – Gentle

That’s right, if you need to go about hauling anything big, Epona is not going to put up with that and you’ll need to switch her for another horse.

Also, you’re understandably not going to find her roaming the wilds anywhere, waiting to be tamed. She can only be added to your stable one of two ways. The first is a transfer from your Breath of the Wild save file, and the second is via one of two qualifying Amiibo figures. They include:

Super Smash Bros. Link Amiibo

Twilight Princess Link Amiibo

Consult our guide for how to use Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (& what they all do).

Giant White Stallion

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

(Not transferable from Breath of the Wild)

This horse is so named for its huge stature compared to other horses and its almost stark white coat. The key to finding this stallion is via a quest called “A Picture For Highland Stable”, which as it suggests will require you to take a photo of the horse upon locating it.

To track it down, make your way to a small canyon south of the Highland Stables in the Faron Grasslands, on the eastern side of the Horse God Bridge. The quickest way to get there is to paraglide down from the Joku-usin Shrine in the Thunderhead Isles.

Once you find him and take the needed photo for the quest, approach him carefully and quietly in the same manner as any regular horse. Once you wrangle him, be ready to expend up to two whole stamina wheels, as he’s very tough. For his stats though, it’s definitely worth the effort.

Strength – 5 Stars

Speed – 2 Stars

Stamina – N/A

Pull – None (Cannot attach a harness)

Temperament – Wild

While not the fastest horse around (given his size it does make sense), his stamina is literally never-ending. You can ride him from one end of Hyrule to the other and he’ll never tire, and look dwarf’ishly small on his back while doing it.

Ganon’s Horse

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

(Transferable from Breath of the Wild)

Another equally massive horse you can find and tame is none other than Ganon’s Horse. Huge in stature like the Giant White Stallion, it sports a black coat with a red mane and tail. To find him, you’ll need to travel to the small curved peninsula between Hateno Bay and Deepback Bay. Just teleport to the Hateno Village nearby, then head southeast to the coastal strip of land. The coordinates are roughly (4147, -2457, 0004).

He’ll be found mingling with a few other horses who are far more easily spooked, so you’ll need patience when sneaking up on him. When prompted, hit the ‘A’ button and be ready for a long wrangle. Just like before, you’ll need at least two wheels of stamina to calm him.

Once you do, be aware that the nearest stable you can bring him to is the Dueling Peaks Stable, which is quite far away to the west, and with a restless horse it’ll take some time. The easiest route is to follow the path through Hateno Village and then Hateno Fort. Mark the stable on your map so you don’t lose track.

The horse’s stats are essentially the same as the Giant White Stallion. He cannot be harnessed, but stamina is no issue.

Strength – 5 Stars

Speed – 2 Stars

Stamina – N/A

Pull – None (Cannot attach a harness)

Temperament – Wild

Stalhorse

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

(Not transferable from the Breath of the Wild)

If you’re wanting a steed that looks a bit more undead, then you’re in luck. The Stalhorse is quite literally a completely skeletal horse with glowing red eyes, and they can only be found in certain areas at night, most often in the Depths. They’ll die if exposed to sunlight.

They’re also unique in that they cannot be stabled, so each time you want to use one you’ll need to tame a new one.

Much like regular horses they are easily spooked, but it is apparently possible to approach one from the front with an apple, if you wish to try that way. Either way, they probably take the least effort to tame on the list, and they make getting around the Depths considerably easier as they are not affected by Gloom.

Their stats are also comparable to that of a regular horse, so nothing particularly exceptional, but they do make for a delightfully haunting inclusion nonetheless.

Golden Horse

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The last horse on our list is of course the shiniest of the bunch, and it can actually be acquired fairly early on in the game. Named for its striking golden coat and white mane, the Golden Horse is a unique mount found out in the Tabantha Tundra, specifically in the North Tabantha Snowfield.

To locate it, you’ll need to get the “Zelda’s Golden Horse” quest at the Snowfield Stable, which will require you to find, tame the horse, and bring it back to register it. Thankfully, taming it is not too difficult compared to other horses on the list. For full details on finding and wrangling it, here is our guide for how to get Golden Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Its stats are essentially the most well-rounded of any horse in the game, making it a very reliable steed to use in your adventures.

Strength – 4 Stars

Speed – 4 Stars

Stamina – 3 Stars

Pull – 2 Stars (Can be harnessed)

Temperament – Gentle

Note that in order to get access to the “Zelda’s Golden Horse” quest, you need to first complete the “Princess Sightings” quest, which can be picked up at the Lucky Clover Gazette east of Rito Village. Once you finish both quests, along with arguably the best horse in the game you’ll get the Royal Equipment as a bonus.

That concludes our guide for the best horses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope you found this useful, and let us know which horse is your favorite.

Be sure to check out all of our other TOTK guides, such as how to use the Towing Harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

