How to Import Horses from Breath of the Wild to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Much like Breath of the Wild, Link’s trusty steed is integral to his exploration of the immersive and beautiful world Tears of the Kingdom brings. In TOTK, the devs have made it so that players can actually carry their horses from BOTW over and use them in the sequel. Here’s how to import horses from Breath of the Wild into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How Do I Import My Horse from BOTW into Tears of the Kingdom?

As with its predecessor, there’s different horses players can equip on their journey through the world. One awesome feature implemented by Nintendo is the ability to transfer customized horses from Breath of the Wild into Tears of the Kingdom, meaning your trusty accomplices can make the journey into the sequel with you.

To import horses is incredibly simple, with the game and Nintendo doing most of the work for you. Specifically, the steps players need to follow to get their horses from BOTW in Tears of the Kingdom are as follows:

Ensure your Breath of the Wild save data, with the horses you’d like to carry over, is downloaded on the Nintendo Switch console you’re playing Tears of the Kingdom on. This may involve saving it to the cloud and re-saving it to your new Switch, as well as using the same Nintendo profile. Once that’s done, head to any Stable in Tears of the Kingdom. Speak to the person behind the counter to view the horses you have in the Stable. All your Breath of the Wild horses, customized and all, will be waiting for you to select and take into your Tears of the Kingdom adventure!

That’s as simple as it is to import your horses from Breath of the Wild into Tears of the Kingdom. It means that the steeds you grew attached to in the 2017 title can be your trusty accomplices in Tears of the Kingdom, adding another layer of emotion to the acclaimed story. For all the latest on TOTK, including how to get a bow early or having multiple save files, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

