Can You Have Multiple Save Files in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a game with many areas to explore, bosses to defeat, items and hidden locations to discover, and dangers to navigate. If you are wondering about the possibility of having multiple save files to use as a backup or safe point during your adventures, we’ve got all the information you need. Here’s everything you need to know about if you can have multiple save files in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Are There Multiple Save Files in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there is only one manual save slot, much like the prequel game, Breath of the Wild. This means that unfortunately, no, you can not have multiple save files in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

However, on top of your one manual save slot, there are an additional five autosave slots that will automatically update as you progress through the game. This allows you to backtrack somewhat here and there during your adventure and play things over from a certain point. When you choose to load an autosave file, this autosave will overwrite your manual save slot and become your main save.

The lack of extra save slots may seem frustrating, especially if you’re trying to share the game with family and friends. However, you can achieve everyone having their own save files by creating separate Nintendo Switch accounts for each individual to play on, as save files are linked to an account, not the overall Switch system.

That’s everything you need to know about if you can have multiple save files in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

