Bows are one of the most versatile weapon types you can make use of in basically any modern video game, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no different. Here’s where you can obtain a bow early in Tears of the Kingdom.

Early Bow Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The earliest point at which you can get a bow in Tears of the Kingdom is right after you examine the locked door at the Temple of Time, and Rauru tasks you with visiting the four Shrines on the Great Sky Island. You’ll be able to find an Old Wooden Bow in the Gutanbac Shrine, just on the east corner of the Island.

Head to Gutanbac Shrine to acquire the Ascend ability, then rise up to the next level in the Shrine, and you’ll find a Zonai Construct armed with a bow waiting for you there. Take it down with any of your melee weapons, and it’ll drop the Old Wooden Bow for you.

Equip the bow from your inventory, then press and hold the ZR button to start aiming with it. Release the ZR button to fire an arrow, or press the Y button to put the bow away.

Do note that you’ll need to craft arrows on your own, or pick them up from enemies or from around the open-world.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a bow early in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

