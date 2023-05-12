Who Is Rauru in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Explained

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many interesting characters to meet along the way, including Rauru, who plays a main role in the story alongside Link. Rauru is a very mysterious individual, so if you’re wondering who he is and what his role in the game is, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about who Rauru is in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Who is Rauru in The Legend of Zelda Lore? Answered

In the Legend of Zelda lore, Rauru is the Sage of Light, and one of the Seven Sages, an organization responsible for selling away Ganon multiple times. Rauru is known to have quite a history with Hyrule, having built the Temple of Time, which was the home of the Master Sword in Ocarina of Time. This Temple of Time also appeared again in Breath of the Wild’s Great Plateau, so Rauru is a name and character that’s appeared both directly and indirectly quite prominently throughout the franchise.

Image Source: Nintendo via Zelda Wiki

Raru’s Role in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Tears of the Kingdom, Rauru is a spiritual deity-like figure who appears, saving Link’s life and restoring power to his right arm when lost by transferring his own power to Link. Rauru guides Link through the game’s first stage as a friendly NPC/tutorial character, educating him about the Shrines of Great Sky Island and his new powers, such as Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascent, and more.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

He will also pop up occasionally in various locations as Link plays the intro missions, which act as an extended tutorial and enable you to start getting the hang of the game yourself. When you see Rauru’s spirit hanging around locations, he will often give you bits of extra information to provide clarity on some of the areas, structures, and devices in the world around you, helping you to figure out how to use them and shaping your creative thinking and puzzle solving for once the game truly kicks off.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It is unclear whether this Rauru is the same character as the Rauru who has shown up in previous Zelda titles or simply a character named after him or that shares the same name. This is due to Tears of the Kingdom’s portrayal of Rauru differing quite dramatically in appearance from his character in the previous games.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once Rauru guides Link in the right direction, he deems him ready to set out and find Zelda, telling him that he’s done everything he can and that the rest of the mission will be up to Link. This is the last time you see Rauru (at least in the early game), so it’s not yet clear if he’ll return later. Either way, Rauru seems to have some significance and connection to the plotline, so we’ll keep you updated on everything we learn as we advance through the game ourselves.

