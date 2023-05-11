10 Iconic Moments from the Legend of Zelda Series to Get You Hyped for Tears of the Kingdom

Image source: Nintendo via Zelda Universe

Take a trip down memory lane and see how many of these moments from the Zelda series you remember.

The Legend of Zelda has captivated players for decades, weaving together tales of heroism, adventure, and magical worlds. With the highly anticipated release of Tears of the Kingdom finally on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment in this beloved franchise.

From the awe-inspiring landscapes of Hyrule to the heart-pounding battles against formidable foes, there are countless moments that have left a mark on our gaming experiences. Before we start a new journey in Tears of the Kingdom, let’s remember 10 iconic moments from the Zelda series.

It’s Dangerous To Go Alone! Take This

“It’s dangerous to go alone! Take this” is a famous line from the original Legend of Zelda game in 1986. The quote, which is said by an old man in a cave on the very first screen of the very first game in the series, represents the beginning of a new adventure. It sets the tone by letting the player know that their quest will be full of danger. The old man gives Link a simple wooden sword to get him started on the quest.

The line has been repeated in subsequent Zelda games, paying homage to its significance in the series. Various forms of media has also referenced and parodied it over the years. It has become a memorable catchphrase associated with the Zelda franchise and is quite possibly the most recognizable quote in the series.

Drawn Into the Dark World

A Link to the Past has many iconic moments, and one of the biggest is put into motion after Link collects the three pendants needed to pull the Master Sword from its pedestal. The was the first time the legendary blade appeared in a Zelda game.

When Link attempts to rescue Princess Zelda using the Master Sword, the evil wizard Agahnim transports them to the Dark World using his magic.

The Dark World is a corrupted version of Hyrule, filled with treacherous landscapes and dangerous creatures. In this alternate realm, Link’s appearance changes into a pink bunny-like form. His abilities are significantly limited unless he finds an item called the Moon Pearl that allows him to retain his original form.

The moment of being sent to the Dark World for the first time is a huge twist because it essentially doubles the size of Hyrule, an incredible feat for an SNES game. It was what turned a big adventure into a grand one.

Seven Years Into the Future

In Ocarina of Time, there is a significant plot development involving a seven-year time skip. This narrative shift plays a crucial role in the game’s storyline and gameplay mechanics.

Upon pulling the Master Sword from its pedestal in the Temple of Time, Link inadvertently triggers the time skip. He is the chosen hero who will wield the Master Sword and confront Ganondorf. When Link takes the sword, he is sealed in the Sacred Realm while he matures into a capable adult.

Upon awakening, Link finds himself in a transformed Hyrule. Ganondorf has taken over the land, transforming it into a dark and corrupted version of itself. Princess Zelda goes into hiding, and the sages who hold the power to seal Ganondorf away are scattered throughout Hyrule.

The time skip in Ocarina of Time is an iconic moment that introduces a dramatic shift in gameplay and narrative. It serves as a turning point in the game’s story and highlights the theme of time manipulation, which has become a recurring motif in the Zelda series.

Sheik’s True Identity

After Link awakens as an adult following the aforementioned seven-year time skip in Ocarina of Time, he embarks on a quest to awaken the seven sages and defeat Ganondorf. Throughout his journey, Link encounters a mysterious Sheikah warrior known as Sheik. Sheik aids him by teaching him new songs on the ocarina and providing guidance.

As the story progresses, Sheik assists Link in accessing various temples and provides him with information about the history of Hyrule and the power of the sages. Sheik is a skilled fighter and possesses extensive knowledge about the Triforce and the nature of Ganondorf’s evil.

However, we eventually learn that Sheik is, in fact, Princess Zelda in disguise. Zelda takes on the Sheikah persona to hide her identity and protect herself from Ganondorf’s grasp. By adopting the guise of Sheik, Zelda is able to assist Link without drawing attention to her true identity.

The reveal takes place in the Temple of Time, where Link finally confronts Ganondorf. As Ganondorf prepares to strike Link down, Zelda appears, revealing her true self as Sheik. She explains her deception and provides Link with crucial information about Ganondorf’s weaknesses and the power of the sages.

The revelation of Sheik’s true identity is a huge moment that deepens the connection between Link and Zelda. It also highlights Zelda’s determination and resourcefulness in her efforts to aid Link and protect the kingdom of Hyrule.

Into the Moon

The moon, which looms over Link throughout the entirety of Majora’s Mask, serves as the game’s final location. Specifically, Link enters the inside of the moon in the final segment, and it’s unlike any player could have imagined.

After confronting the Skull Kid atop the Clock Tower for one last time, a cutscene occurs. The moon begins to crash toward Termina despite Link’s efforts. Though the outside of the moon features a dark and foreboding face, the inside is the complete opposite.

The inside of the moon is just an open green field with blue skies. In the distance is a single tree with children playing around it. It’s calm and peaceful, unlike the catastrophe of the world outside. The juxtaposition of the two places is jarring and memorable.

Exploring the moon in Majora’s Mask offers a unique and surreal experience, filled with symbolism and challenging gameplay. It serves as a dramatic and memorable finale to the game’s storyline, showcasing the creativity of the game’s design.

Under the Sea to Hyrule

After successfully completing the trials of the Tower of the Gods, Link gains access to the land beneath the Great Sea in the Wind Waker. This land is the submerged remains of the kingdom of Hyrule, which was flooded due to the events that took place before the game’s story. It is a vast, ruined landscape filled with remnants of Hyrule’s former glory, including Hyrule Castle.

When Link first visits the sunken Hyrule, time stands still, and everything is gray and dull. When he grasps the Master Sword, rays of light illuminate the chamber. As the light fades, the castle comes alive with color, and stone statues soldier enemies from the past come to life.

While it is magical to watch the transformation, the awe is short-lived. Link must prepare to use his new sword to fight the enemies that have awakened in the castle before continuing his quest above the sea.

The Final Strike Against Ganondorf

The final battle against Ganondorf in the Wind Waker is an epic showdown and is possibly the best in the series. Link and Ganondorf engage in a fierce sword duel, with the fate of the Great Sea and Hyrule hanging in the balance.

As the battle between reaches its peak, Zelda recognizes that she has the power to help Link. She uses her newfound abilities to distract and weaken Ganondorf by summoning powerful light arrows and shooting it at the Gerudo warlock. This temporarily stuns him, leaving him vulnerable to Link’s attacks.

Nobody could forget the final strike against Ganondorf in this battle in which Link drives the Master Sword into the king of evil’s skull. Ganondorf’s last words are, “the wind…it is…blowing…” before he turns to stone.

Midna’s True Form

The reveal of Midna’s true form in Twilight Princess is a shocking moment at the end of the game. Midna initially appears as a small imp-like creature with a mysterious and mischievous demeanor. However, she unveils her true form before she says goodbye to Link.

The event occurs during and after the battle with Ganondorf. Midna attacks him, and Link and Zelda witness Ganondorf crushing her mask in triumph. Once Link finally defeats Ganondorf, the Light Spirits bring Midna back to life, but instead of her imp form, she takes on her true form.

Her true form is that of a beautiful, ethereal-looking humanoid figure with flowing hair and a more refined and regal presence. Link looks shocked at her transformation, and Midna jokes by asking him if she is so beautiful that he has no words left.

Then, Midna returns to her own realm, shattering the Mirror of Twilight at the same time. This breaks the connection between Link’s world and the Twilight Realm, meaning she will not be able to pass through it to see him again. This is a powerful moment at the end of the game that leaves players full of emotion.

I’m Still Your Zelda

Around the mid-way point of Skyward Sword, Zelda realizes that she is the reincarnation of Hylia and possesses the power necessary to confront and seal away Demise. To do so, she makes the difficult decision to enter the Gate of Time and send Link back to the past. This separates herself from him for what will be a long time.

Before entering the Gate of Time, Zelda says to Link, “I’m still your Zelda.” Their connection and bond will remain strong even through time. It is a way of reminding Link that she will always be with him in spirit, and that he should continue his quest with courage and determination.

By sealing herself away, Zelda takes on the burden of protecting the Triforce and ensuring that Demise’s power remains contained. This act sets the stage for the events that unfold in subsequent games within the Legend of Zelda timeline. Also, it is an emotional moment to witness Zelda maturing and taking on the responsibility needed to save her world.

Leaving the Great Plateau

Leaving the Great Plateau in Breath of the Wild is a significant milestone. It signifies the transition from the introductory area to the expansive open world of Hyrule. The Great Plateau serves as a controlled environment for Link to prepare for the challenges that await beyond.

Link obtains a paraglider after completing some objectives on the plateau. It allows him to glide through the air, traverse gaps, and reach distant locations. With the newfound freedom of gliding, Link can explore the vast and diverse regions of Hyrule off of the Great Plateau. It is the first open world in Zelda game in decades.

Leaving the Great Plateau opens up endless possibilities, empowering players to embark on their personal adventure. The transition from the confined starting area to the vastness of the open world represents a sense of liberation and excitement as players chart their own course, deciding where to go, what challenges to face, and how to approach them.

It marks the beginning of an immersive journey filled with exploration, discovery, and the unraveling of the mysteries that lie scattered throughout the vast expanse of Hyrule.

