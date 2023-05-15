How to Use Towing Harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The Towing Harness is a new item that’s been introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While it might seem like a small addition, it does help to make the game feel a lot more dynamic, especially since you’ll now be able to get more utility out of your horses. Here’s how to get and use the Towing Harness in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Getting the Towing Harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First things first, to get the Towing Harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to redeem it for three Pony Points at any Stable in the game. You’ll get one Pony Point for using a Stable service, such as visiting for the first time or spending the night there.

Once you’ve racked up three Pony Points, examine the ledger on the counter at any Stable, then redeem the Pony Points for your Towing Harness. And that’s it!

How to Use the Towing Harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

And now that you have the Towing Harness in your possession, it’s time to put it to good use. With any of your tamed horses, summon them from the Stable, then speak with the Stable NPC and choose the Customize Horse option. This will allow you to attach the Towing Harness to the horse itself.

Once the Harness has been attached, you can then use Link’s Ultrahand ability to attach a wagon to the Harness itself, then ride your horse to start pulling the wagon around. This can be great for various quests, or if you just want to see how much stuff you can transport around the world on horseback.

Do note, however, that there are some horses you cannot attach the Towing Harness to. Some of the legendary horses are too large for it, and can only be ridden on solo.

That's all you need to know about how to get and use the Towing Harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

