Can Your Horse Die in Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

As you explore the wide open plains of Hyrule in Nintendo’s latest open-world epic, you’ll come across a variety of different flora and fauna. While some of these critters will be hostile, you’ll also bump into some friendly faces and even some friendly steeds. Yes, much like in its 2017 predecessor, you’ll be able to tame horses and ride them like a Hyrulean cowboy. However, that begs the question: Can your horse die in Tears of the Kingdom? Worry not as we have the answer to that rather morbid question. Let’s get to it!

Can My Horse Die in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Unfortunately, yes, your horse can die if it takes too much damage. In fact, if you’re a monster, you can actually kill your own horse by whacking it with your sword, though who would want to do such a thing, right?

Fortunately, horses do boast quite a large pool of health, but they’re far from invincible. As a result, we’d suggest to keep an eye on your horse’s health as you embark on your adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.

Can You Revive Your Horse?

Luckily, much like in Breath of the Wild, you can revive your horse in Tears of the Kingdom. To do so, you’ll need to make a visit to Malanya, who is a Fairy and the god of horses. Bear in mind that you’ll need an Endura Carrot to lure him out of his cocoon before you can speak to him. If you’re struggling to locate Malanya, you’ll find him in Northern Akkala.

And what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about the question: Can your horse die in Tears of the Kingdom? For more, here’s how to import your horse from Breath of the Wild. Or if you’d prefer, feel free to browse our related coverage down below before you go.

