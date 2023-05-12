How to Keep a Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The horse mechanic is making a return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Capturing a wild horse is not an easy task, and there is a high chance you will fail many times before you succeed. For those who finally manage to catch a mount, you may wonder how exactly you can keep your horse in Tears of the Kingdom. Luckily, we can answer that important question for you.

Registering a Horse in Tears of the Kingdom

Although you may think capturing a wild horse is tiring enough, that is merely half of the process of acquiring a mount in Tears of the Kingdom. After you manage to stop the animal from bucking you off, you need to head toward the closest stable in the area.

You should be able to see these buildings from a distance since they will let out puffs of smoke from their chimneys. No, you cannot fast-travel to the closest teleporting point because your half-wild horse won’t get teleported along with you. If you capture your mount at a remote location, then you can only ride that horse until you find a stable.

Usually, you must spend 20 Rupees when you want to register a mount at a stable. However, the owner will allow you to stable your first horse free of charge. You can know that the animal is officially your mount when it sports a saddle and other riding equipment.

Since all the stables in Hyrule are part of a group, you can take out your horse from any establishment you encounter. Sadly, you can only keep five horses in the game, and you must release one if you want to add another mount.

Besides going to a stable, you can also keep your horses at the Lookout Landing by talking to Lester. He will be standing beside three horses near one of the entrances. Do note that you won’t be able to access this feature during your first visit and must complete “The Incomplete Stable” side quest first.

If you don’t want to bother capturing and registering a wild horse, then you can consider acquiring Epona. Unlike other mounts, Link’s iconic horse will be completely docile the moment you get her. The downside is you need to spend extra bucks to purchase the Super Smash Brothers Link amiibo or the Twilight Princess Link amiibo.

That is the end of our guide on how to keep a horse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before you jump back into the game to catch your first mount, consider reading other Zelda content on Twinfinite first.

