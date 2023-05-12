Epona is basically as iconic and legendary as Link at this point, originating all the way back to 1998’s Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. For fans of that game and its sequel, Majora’s Mask, it will be a must to have Epona accompany you on your new journey in Tears of the Kingdom. Many gamers might be wondering if Epona is even in this new Zelda game, and if so, how to get Epona in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This guide will quickly answer that question for you.

Getting Epona in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fortunately, Epona is in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and getting Link’s horse and steed, is not difficult at all. Simply put, scan either the Link Amiibo from Super Smash Brothers or the Link Amiibo from the Twilight Princess set.

All you’ll need to do is complete the opening Sky Island Tutorial and then make it to the land of the Hyrule Kingdom. Once you touch down on the ground, you’ll be able to open up your quick menu and select the Amiibo scan to use with your controller. And what makes it even more wild, is that you can scan both Amiibos and you’ll have twin Eponas!

Now you know how to get Epona in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Just make sure to register Epona as soon as you get to a stable so you’ll never lose her! For more awesome guides and coverage on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, keep checking back daily on Twinfinite for more!

